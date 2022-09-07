Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together In Miami

Is Larsa Pippen getting ready to insert herself into another famous family? The Real Housewives of Miami star first rose to fame from her longtime marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen. The two filed for divorce in 2016 before finalizing it earlier this year. And after being a one-season wonder on RHOM, Larsa became part of the Kardashians’ inner circle. However, they gave her the boot just in time for her to reemerge in the Real Housewives of Miami’s glorious reboot. Now, it looks like she might be setting her sights on the Jordans — as in Michael Jordan.

TMZ got pictures of Larsa going to lunch with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Since then, the internet has been buzzing about the two potentially being a romantic couple. Allegedly, the two were out for a 45-minute get-together, with some onlookers describing it as a “double date.”

Now, there are a few odd things about this pairing. The first thing is that Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen was longtime teammates with Michael Jordan. They had a legendary run with the Chicago Bulls and an even more legendary rivalry. The two NBA greats have especially been at odds over the last two years because Scottie was dissatisfied with how the Bulls’ story was portrayed in Michael’s 2020 docuseries, The Last Dance.

After the divorce, we know that Larsa has been looking for a special someone, and she’s made it clear about what she is and isn’t looking for. She recently said that she’s “trying to avoid” dating athletes, and she also revealed that she’s finding it hard to date overall because she can’t stop comparing men to Scottie. So, dating Scottie’s teammate’s son would be an unusual next step.

The other noteworthy thing about Marcus and Larsa is the age difference. Marcus is 31, and Larsa is 46. The 17-year age difference might be a lot for most people, but he’s a bit on the older side compared to the other guys Larsa has been linked to since the divorce from Scottie.

Although Larsa dating Michael Jordan’s son would have been some super juicy gossip for both Real Housewives and sports fans, unfortunately, sources are already debunking it as just a rumor. According to E! News, a source confirmed that Marcus and Larsa are just two platonic friends going to lunch. Perhaps that would explain why eyewitnesses at the restaurant said she seemed visibly nervous once cameras started snapping their pictures. Or maybe, that’s just what they want us to think.

[Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living]