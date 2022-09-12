Chrishell Stause Slams A Selling Sunset Co-Star As “Fake” And “Thirsty”

Filming for Season 6 of Selling Sunset has begun, and Chrishell Stause is already over it.

According to Page Six, Chrishell took to her Instagram stories to drag an unnamed cast-mate she thinks is doing too much “for attention.” In her post, Chrishell revealed, “The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity.”

The reality realtor didn’t really describe what had happened to make her put someone on blast so publicly. She added that the person in question was being “SO transparent” and said, “Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it.” She also had Mariah Carey’s “Thirsty” playing for good measure.

Chrishell continued mysteriously defending herself against something fans will hopefully see unfold when Season 6 finally premieres. She shared that she has screenshots “archived for this very moment.”

“Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now-not before-when you have a camera crew around you” she continued. “I hate fake [shit]. If you want camera time-JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle.”

Chrishell ended her call-out by telling her mystery co-star not to “come for” the people she loves or her businesses. She added that she has previously been there to “hype” up the person in question.

“You guys are smart,” she said directly to her followers. “I think you will see who is need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15mins.”

During the latest season of Selling Sunset, fans watched Chrishell navigate a romantic relationship with her boss/best-friend, Jason Oppenheim. These two split, off camera, about mid-way through the season. At the reunion, Chrish revealed she had a new joyfriend, GFlip, which sent Jason into tears.

Aside from her new romance with GFlip, Chrishell has stayed largely out of the public eye between filming. She has admitted to being a recovered “pick-me” in recent weeks, saying, “Recovering from being this my whole life…But lately I have come into my own and am loving it regardless of what strangers will think.”

In the meantime, Selling Sunset said farewell to Chrishell’s nemesis, Christine Quinn, and the ever-poised Maya Vander. For Season 6, the cast will welcome Bri Tiesi and Nicole Young. Nicole, interestingly, also has a long history with Jason. Could that be a source of drama?

TELL US – WHICH OF HER CASTMATES DO YOU THINK CHRISHELL IS TRYING TO CALL OUT IN HER POST? IS IT HYPOCRITICAL TO MAKE NAMELESS SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS TO CALL SOMEONE ELSE THIRSTY?

[Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR]