Big Brother 24 Houseguest Michael Bruner “Doesn’t Regret” Throwing His Ally Brittany Hoopes Under The Bus

If there’s one thing Big Brother 24 houseguest Michael Bruner knew how to do, it was give us viewers a show. Although Michael didn’t start the most drama in the house during his stay, his exit sure did.

Michael was a competition beast on BB24. He set a new record for winning the most veto competitions in a single season. Earning 6, he beat BB6 player Janelle Pierzina who held the record for over 10 years with a total of 5. With this type of performance, Michael is sure to be back for future seasons of Big Brother. He’s definitely an all-star. Keeping his love for the game and the fact that he was a superfan hidden was more of a struggle for Michael, but maybe his love for the game also helped him secure so many wins.

On this past Thursday’s double eviction episode, he was the outgoing HOH who put Terrance Higgins on the block and ultimately sent him out the door. But during a turn of events, Matt Turner won the upcoming HOH and put Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes on the block. Everyone competed in the veto competition and although Michael tried to secure a win, he just couldn’t do it.

Monte Taylor had the power of veto, used it to save Alyssa, and Turner then nominated Michael in his place. Michael pretty much knew his fate in the game was secured during that moment. It’s smart gameplay from the other players in the house and the worst-case scenario for Michael because he wasn’t able to properly campaign.

The house sent Michael packing and he left making his mark. “Everyone stay seated there’s one thing I’d like to say,” he said. After that, he ran towards the door and left without even a peep. But before that, he shook the house up during his final speech to the houseguests. During which he threw his number one ally, Brittany, under the bus. I mean, really shoved her under and didn’t give it a second thought.

Basically implying that she’s two-faced and can’t be trusted — he was fighting to show the houseguests he’s the guy you should be saving. Brittany was stunned, to say the least. However, Micahel is defending his actions in his latest interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I love Brittany to death. I don’t regret it. I was on the block. I knew I was probably gonna go home and would’ve regretted it forever if I did not try everything to stay in the house,” he said.

“All of the information I shared there in the living room, people had been talking about it for the past couple of days. It wasn’t like I exposed any new information or things that people were unaware of,” he continued. “I was trying to save myself in the moment, and as a Big Brother super fan, I hope she also understands if she had tried to blow my game up to save herself, I would’ve understood. And I hope that she can understand the same for me. But I definitely feel bad about it, but I don’t regret it,” he finished.

One thing about it… Michael is a true superfan who can admit that even he knows he was the bigger threat in the game and was trying to do anything he could to remove the target off his back and move it onto hers.

I hope Brittany isn’t too upset with Michael when she sees him for the first time again. Those two together could really make a power duo in future seasons.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MICHAEL WAS WRONG FOR THROWING BRITTANY UNDER THE BUS? WAS IT A SMART GAME MOVE?

[Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved]