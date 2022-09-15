The Bachelor Alum Amanda Stanton Marries Michael Fogel

Former Bachelor contestant Amanda Stanton has found her person at last!

The California native wed her boyfriend of two years, Michael Fogel, in an intimate ceremony in Santa Ynez, California, on Sept. 2. Several of her fellow Bachelor Nation alums were in attendance, including Lauren Bushnell Lane, Andi Dorfman, Emily Ferguson and Raven and Adam Gottschalk, People reports.

“It’s so special to make this commitment,” says Amanda, who got engaged to the real estate entrepreneur last December. “I’m so excited and happy.”

Amanda was a contestant on Ben Higgins‘s season of The Bachelor in 2016.

Don’t we all remember Ben visiting Amanda‘s hometown during his season and taking her and her two small girls to the beach for a picnic? This was the moment where Ben decided that Amanda might not be the right girl for him. We all saw the panic on his face, when he got a taste of what it would be like to be an instant dad, as both toddlers, exhausted from a day in the sun, cried the entire way home in the car until they finally fell asleep back at their mom’s. Poor Ben couldn’t get out of there fast enough!

Following her time on the Bachelor, Amanda then joined Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise that same year and got engaged to Andi Dorfman‘s ex Josh Murray, but their relationship didn’t last into the New Year.

The next summer, Amanda returned to the beach in Sayulita, Mexico for Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and started a romance with Robby Hayes (who later dated Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules — he gets around), though that relationship also ended after just a few months.

When it came to her nuptials, “I wanted everything to be very timeless,” says Amanda. “It’s an elevated modern garden wedding, very simple.”

Amanda‘s two daughters from her first marriage to Nick Buonfiglio, Kinsley and Charlie, now 10 and 8, were included in the wedding party.

“Kins is my maid of honor,” Amanda says. “She likes to help me with everything. And Charlie is the flower girl. They are both very happy with their positions.”

Amanda says she’s looking forward to having a blended family with Michael.

[Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Greg Mathis / Judge]