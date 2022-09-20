Sheree Whitfield Admits To Using Same Clothing Vendor As Shein

She by Shein Shereé has had the fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta talking ever since its messy launch just a couple of weeks ago. The clothing line, first mentioned in 2008 by OG Atlanta Housewife Shereé Whitfield, finally is now more than just a concept. After several mishaps, the spring/summer and September clothing line is now available for purchase.

But of course, it wouldn’t be a Shereé event if something didn’t go wrong. When the initial launch of the site arrived, fans couldn’t even access it before it “crashed”. Once it was back up and running, there were a few shirts priced at over $100 and an athleisure wear suit that looked fairly similar to that of one sold on the popular fashion website Shein.

After fans voiced their opinions, Shereé had no other choice but to speak out against the accusations. When asked about her thoughts on the incident, Shereé said, “[My production management] came up with the idea to maybe incorporate a few other pieces with my custom pieces that will offer different price points for different people.”

She continued, “I’m not designing everything. I don’t design mats and things like that. All I can say is apparently, Shein … they shop at the same private label. Shame on that private label for selling anything that you sell to Fashion Nova or Shein … you shouldn’t sell to anyone else.”

Hmm. Shereé definitely put her famous spin on that answer. Maybe her production management team should’ve done a better job making sure the designs they were buying weren’t also being sold elsewhere. But Shereé said it herself… Fashion Nova and Shein are huge “fast fashion” sites. Wouldn’t she and her team think to check beforehand?

Shereé’s fans and haters alike have been waiting for this drop for 14 years. For it to finally be here is pretty big news in the Housewives realm. I’m glad that she was able to pull this off because I don’t think I could take another 14 years of waiting. Some of the designs look great and she most definitely has the joggers she promised at the RHOA season 10 reunion.

However, I wouldn’t classify this as “affordable” by any means. Taking a jogger set that sells for less than $10 on one website and marking it up to $150 with your logo on it is definitely a choice. A smart one? I wouldn’t say so… but a choice nonetheless.

[Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]