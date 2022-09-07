Sheree Whitfield Is Accused Of Stealing She By Sheree Designs From Online Retailers Selling Lookalikes For A Fraction Of The Price

Aside from Sheree Whitfield herself, no one wanted to see She by Sheree succeed more than the Real Housewives of Atlanta fandom, myself included. The OG bone collector has had 14 years to work on the athleisure line. It seemed like things were finally falling into place, despite all of the problems leading up to the fashion show that almost had no fashions AGAIN.

The RHOA finale was all about She by Sheree. She was poised to be the queen of the season — but the curse of the brand is ruining her reign before it even began. First of all, Dwight Eubanks almost had to attend two fashion shows with no fashions. Tyrone Gilliams showed up with a cheap bouquet to try to get some camera time on Sheree’s big day. Luckily, she pulled it off (2 hours+ late, mind you) and it seemed like finally, Sheree was going to see a win. In September, no less.

Unfortunately, She by Sheree is seemingly doomed. The website crashed almost immediately after it launched and the only pieces people have been able to see are *questionably* priced. Now, RHOA fans are accusing Sheree of stealing designs from other major retailers and she’s about ready to have some explaining to do.

According to Newsweek, RHOA fans took to Twitter following the dreadful She by Sheree launch to question the designs. Most notably, Sheree was selling a tw0-piece gray athleisure set for $130. Not only was the price criticized, but some fans found a suspiciously similar design for sale on Amazon and Shein. Girl, why did you have to give Drew Sidora this RHOA reunion fuel? We were all rooting for you.

One Twitter user even found the similar-looking set on sale for just $7, compared to Sheree’s $130 price tag. Also, fans are questioning the price tag of some of Sheree’s t-shirts, which cost up to $142, according to The Root. Come on, now. Kandi Burruss made “worldwide” merch in a matter of weeks that had a better roll-out than this long-awaited line.

Sheree is going to have to fess up to the similarities and give some concrete details about her designs. If she is guilty of ripping off another design, it’s definitely not cool to the fans who have waited more than a decade for this launch. However, I do feel bad for Sheree going into the reunion because it’s going to be a rough one. Hey, at least Andy Cohen got his She by Sheree merchandise in one piece.

