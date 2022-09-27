Lesley Beador Claims That David Beador Filed For Dismissal Of His Divorce Filing

Lesley Beador is marking herself safe from her reported divorce filing with David Beador. And that’s according to…herself.

Lesley took to her Instagram stories to re-write the narrative that she and David were calling it quits. She shared a picture of herself wrapped around David with a message that read, “My husband filed a request for dismissal a few days ago. Now back to your regularly scheduled programming.” The post was shared by the famous Housewives parody account, @donngunvalson.

To ensure her followers returned to their regular programming, Lesley made sure to tag herself in the post three times. I’ve quite literally never seen anything like it. And speaking of things yet to be seen, Page Six is reporting that no such dismissal has been filed.

According to the outlet, a public information officer for the Superior Court of California in Orange County revealed that there hasn’t been any request to dismiss the divorce filing “at this time.” Awkward! The spokesperson verified that there was no request in the queue for filing. It was also reported that, according to the online records, there is no evidence for a dismissal request in the case docket.

David filed for divorce in recent weeks citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. David seemed to waste no time, filing his date of separation as the same day he was filing for divorce (September 15th, to be exact.) It was reported at the time that David is seeking joint physical and legal custody of his 19-month-old daughter, Anna Love Beador, who he shares with Lesley.

As far as spousal support, David is rumored to be disinterested in paying. No shock there. It’s been additionally reported that David and Lesley did sign a prenuptial agreement in the days leading up to their October 2020 wedding.

Prior to their (alleged?) split, these two were spending their time between Orange County and Montana, where they also own a home. Documents state that “the full nature and extent of Petitioner’s separate property is to be determined at time of trial or settlement. Given the very short term marriage, there are nominal community property assets and debts.” That is…if this divorce is actually happening.

[Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/WireImage]