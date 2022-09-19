Shannon Beador’s Ex David Beador Files For Divorce From Lesley Beador

What a shame. They didn’t even give us a vow renewal! David Beador and his most recent wife, Lesley Beador went to court last Thursday to file for divorce. The pair had only been together for 23 short months of marriage. No doubt that unnecessary naked photoshoot will live on forever, though.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, David is citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. And since ending a marriage is old hat for him at this point, he wasted no time and listed the date of separation (Sept 15th) as the same day he filed for divorce.

David and Lesley have a Anna Love Beador, and it is reported that David is seeking joint physical and legal custody. As for spousal support, reports indicate that David is not motivated to pay.According to David and Lesley signed a prenuptial agreement in the days leading up to their ill-fated wedding in October 2020. andhave a 19-month-old daughter together,, and it is reported that David is seeking joint physical and legal custody. As for spousal support, reports indicate that David is not motivated to pay.According to People andsigned a prenuptial agreement in the days leading up to their ill-fated wedding in October 2020.

Prior to the split, these two were spending their time between Orange County and Montana, where they also own a home. Documents state that “the full nature and extent of Petitioner’s separate property is to be determined at time of trial or settlement. Given the very short term marriage, there are nominal community property assets and debts.” I’m sure we’ll keep you updated as this is sure to get messier and messier.

Before meeting Lesley, David was married to our very own Shannon Beador for nearly two decades. He haunted the scenes of Real Housewives of Orange County for several years, beginning in Season 9. My personal favorite? When he yelled at Vicki Gunvalson after Shannon pleaded, ”David! David! These people are calling me DUMB! DO SOMETHING!” at the infmaous 70’s party.

David didn’t miss an opportunity to dunk on Vick and call her the “lowest of low” in defense of his wife he had cheated on for years. A true hero. The image of those bug eyes under than curly blonde wig is still sending me.

Best of luck to David as he tries to come back from being such a consistent embarrassment.

[Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/WireImage]