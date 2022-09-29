Blast From The Past: My Most Missed The Bachelor Contestants

The Bachelor franchise is still epic after two decades. We’ve seen people make fools of themselves, fight, get engaged, break up, and even a few get married. But the people who make these shows fun to watch are usually the villains. Today, Bachelor villains are too contrived. You can tell people come on these shows to play a role, but back in the day there were real villains, who set the stage for everyone else. Here are my top 5 most missed contestants:

1. Chris Bukowski

Chris Bukowski first appeared on Season 8 of The Bachelorette with Emily Maynard. He then went on to Bachelor Pad, which was basically Bachelor In Paradise with a cash prize, minus the coastal views. After that, Chris appeared on three seasons of BIP. Chris has appeared on the most shows in Bachelor Nation. He is completely shameless and I absolutely love him for it.

2. Michelle Money

Michelle Money appeared on The Bachelor Season 11, which featured Brad Womack’s second go-round as the lead. Michelle is undeniably gorgeous and excelled at getting under everyone’s skin. She might be the first woman to truly embody the role of the villain, but it was authentic and not overdone. Michelle simply didn’t care to make friends. One morning she even woke up with a black eye. Turns out she gave it to herself! Seriously, there’s no one like her.

3. Courtney Robertson

If you think Michelle was a villain, then just wait til you hear about Courtney Robertson. Courtney was one of the first women to literally walk on the show and tell the other girls “I’m not here to make friends.” Courtney was on Ben Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor. Courtney made waves – literally. Courtney and Ben were caught on camera together in the ocean, where Courtney later admitted they had sex, long before the fantasy suits. Needless to say, Courtney was hated by everyone, which made it all the more surprising that she and Ben actually got engaged at the finale. During the After the Final Rose special, Ben admitted to being embarrassed by Courtney’s villainous antics on the show and they broke up.

4. Corrine Olympios

Michelle and Courtney walked, so Corrine Olympios could run! We met Corrine on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. She made out with Nick night one and pissed everyone off. From that moment, Corrine wasn’t liked in the house and she did nothing to sway people’s opinions in a positive way. Corrine gave us lots of verbal gems, and definitely knew her worth. Remember – she has a heart of gold, but her vagina is platinum!

5. Ed Swiderski

Ed Swiderski is a legend. Ed was the first total f$&@ boy to win the heart of a Bachelorette. Ed appeared on Jillian Harris’ season The Bachelorette. He left the show after week 5 because of “work”, but really it was because he had a girlfriend back in Chicago. Swiderski returned to the show two weeks later. When he got to the fantasy suites, Ed just couldn’t get it up! Maybe because he was cheating on his girlfriend on national TV? Either way, he fooled poor Jillian, They left the show engaged, but broke up shortly after when it was revealed Ed had a girlfriend while filming the show.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Dara-Michelle Farr]