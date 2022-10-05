The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to throw in the towel “every day.” Surely, her dance pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy loves hearing that.

The outlet caught up with Gabby and Val during a Dancing with the Stars rehearsal, and she confessed how she’s a little reluctant about the dance competition and its grueling workload.

“I want to quit every day—sorry,” Gabby quipped while apologizing to Val. “But I think it’s natural to embrace those feelings, ’cause it’s so hard, and that’s what makes it so much more rewarding is knowing that you’re constantly overcoming bump in the road, bump in the road.”

You can’t blame her for wanting to quit. DWTS looks complicated, and when you’re competing against celebs like Shangela and Wayne Brady. Why even bother?

Despite the negative thinking, Gabby presses on. How does she do it, you ask? She confides in her fiancé, Bachelorette winner Erich Schwer. Despite his problematic past and questionable reasons for joining the Bachelorette, it seems like he’s a decent support system for Gabby during the competition. She told the outlet that he pushes her to keep going when she wants to quit and that his presence in the audience is “grounding.”

“I know he’s gonna be proud of me no matter what,” Gabby said about her fiancé. “I could go up there and stand for a minute and a half and he’d be like, ‘That’s my girl!'”

Gabby might want to quit the competition, but if she and Val keep going at the rate they’re at, they might actually make it far. They’ve brought in decent scores the last two weeks, and they’re ranked third in the overall competition.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO LEARN THAT GABBY IS STRUGGLING WITH DWTS BEHIND THE SCENES? DO YOU THINK SHE AND VAL WILL MAKE IT FAR IN THE COMPETITION?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]