Dancing With The Stars Recap: Which Couples Survived To Dance Another Day?

Last week on Dancing with the Stars, the competitors saluted Elvis Presley. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and pro partner Pasha Pashkov’s jive was stiff.

Teresa and actress Cheryl Ladd landed in the bottom two. Head judge Len Goodman decided to save Cheryl and pro Louis Van Amstel, sending Teresa home.

This week, DWTS salutes the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise. The show opened with a dramatic dance routine featuring judge Derek Hough coming down from the ceiling as Bond.

So, who will top the leaderboard this week? Let’s get into the recap!

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas performed a dramatic rumba. This dance was hard for Charli because she becomes nervous when making direct eye contact. Len called the routine “terrific,” and Charli received the first 9 of the season.

Kourtney Kardashian from Keeping Up with the Kardashians was there to support, along with her husband, Travis Barker, and her stepson, Landon Barker. The judges gave Charli and Mark a 33/40.

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel

Cheryl and Louis danced a rumba that Derek called her best performance yet. Cheryl and Louie received a score of 24/40 from the judges.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Actor Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater performed a sexy tango that showcased their chemistry. Spoiler alert: it’s hot!! While there were some issues with Trevor’s frame, Derek said that he is the dark horse in the competition. This duo nabbed a 27/40.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Daniel Durant struggled with learning the choreography for the rumba. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised his performance with Britt Stewart, calling it “mind-blowing.” The judges gave the couple a score of 31/40.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

American Idol alum Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong danced a sensual rumba. Jordin needs to work on her turns, but Len called it her best dance so far. The couple earned a 29/40.

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke performed a samba that didn’t take off. Sam found the choreography difficult, but he still managed to radiate joy in his performance. Cheryl and Sam received a 25/40 from the judges.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Selma Blair dedicated her rumba to her late mother. Sasha Farber blindfolded Selma during training, and the actual performance, to cut down on her sensory overload. Judge Bruno Tonioli “loved” the routine. The couple scored 28/40.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson performed a smooth and sexy tango. Len loved it and proclaimed it the best tango of the season. Agreed! The judges gave the couple a 33/40.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki performed yet another rumba. But first, Koko sent Vinny to etiquette classes. Unfortunately, Vinny’s rumba failed to impress the judges. Koko and Vinny received a 23/40.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Heidi D’Amelio and her partner Artem Chigvintsev performed an Argentine tango that thrilled Len with its content. Derek said it is her best dance so far. The duo earned a 32/40 from the judges.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced a sizzling rumba. Carrie Ann called their performance “fierce.” RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage was in the audience to root on Shangela. The couple received a score of 30/40 from the judges.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Country singer Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten also performed a rumba. Jessie needs to improve her footwork. Alan became visibly annoyed by the criticism that they received from the judges. Jessie looked like a golden statue with the gold body paint. She really went all in. The couple received a 26/40.

Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr

Daniella Karagach was sidelined again this week because of her Covid-19 diagnosis. Alexis Warr stepped in to dance with Joseph Baena. The couple’s “clean” Argentine tango earned praise from the judges. The duo received a score of 29/40.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey danced a steamy cha-cha with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. Carrie Ann wanted more fluidity and better extensions. Val and Gabby received a score of 33/40.

The Elimination

The bottom two couples were Sam and Cheryl Burke and Cheryl and Louis. The judges unanimously decided to save Sam and Cheryl. This marks the end of Cheryl and Louis’ DWTS journey.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]