Dancing With The Stars Recap: Which Couples Made Magic On Disney+ Night?

Last week on Dancing with the Stars, actress Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel danced a rumba that failed to fire up the judges. The duo was sent home during the show’s salute to James Bond. So, which couples will impress during Disney+ night? Let’s get to the recap!

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Daniella Karagach is back on DWTS after missing two weeks of competition because of her Covid-19 diagnosis. Joseph Baena and Daniella danced a charleston to “A Star is Born” from Hercules. The routine was fun but seemed awkward in places. Judge Len Goodman advised the couple to cut some tricks to showcase Joseph’s dance skills. The couple received a 28/40.

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Weatherman Sam Champion and his pro partner Cheryl Burke performed a paso doble to the song “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba commended Sam for being in charge of the routine. Sam did a nice job with his knee walks, too. The judges gave the duo a 25/40.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

American Idol alum Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong performed a jazz number to the song “Remember Me” from Coco. Jordin sings this song every night to her son, and she sang at the beginning of the routine. The couple’s performance was charming and light. I loved it! Judge Bruno Tonioli praised Jordin’s fluidity. The duo scored 34/40.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson danced a jazz routine to “Wait For It” from Hamilton. Wayne sang this song when he performed the role of Aaron Burr in the musical. Witney and Wayne’s piece was dynamic, and their connection was incredible. Len called Wayne “the postman” because he delivers. This was one of my favorite routines of the night! The duo received a score of 36/40.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Actor Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart danced the quickstep to “Finally Free” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. One touching part of the package was seeing Daniel be a mentor to a young deaf boy. Carrie Ann pointed out that there were several mistakes in the routine. The duo scored a 29/40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced an energetic charleston to “Dig A Little Deeper” from The Princess and the Frog. Shangela’s friend and mentor Jennifer Lewis, who sang in the movie, performed the song live in the ballroom. Carrie Ann stated that Shangela “embodied the spirit” of the dance. The judges gave the couple a 32/40.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Heidi D’Amelio, who stars in The D’Amelio Show, performed a Viennese Waltz with her partner Artem Chigvintsev. They danced to “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins. The performance was easy and flowing, even using a prop umbrella. Heidi and Artem received a score of 34/40.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy performed a quickstep to “Mr. Blue Sky” from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It was fast, fun, and flirty. Carrie Ann told Gabby that she has “everything you need to win this competition.” The duo scored a 36/40.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Actor Trevor Donovan and his partner Emma Slater danced a samba routine to “Life is a Highway” from Cars. Unfortunately, the routine wasn’t firing on all cylinders. It lacked the bounce of the samba. Judge Derek Hough felt that Trevor was in his head during the performance. Trevor and Emma received a 28/40 from the judges.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki also danced the samba. They danced to “Il Gatto E La Volpe” from Luca. Vinny was able to channel his character, and Len called it his best dance to date. Vinny’s Jersey Shore co-stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Pauly D showed up to represent. Koko and Vinny received a 29/40.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Actress Selma Blair and Sasha Farber performed a quickstep to “The Muppet Show Theme” from The Muppet Show. It was a fun routine that Len called a “proper Disney dance.” Selma always impresses me. The judges gave the duo a 32/40.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Jessie James Decker and her partner Alan Bersten performed a jive. They danced to “One Way or Another” from Hocus Pocus 2. Jessie struggled in rehearsals but nailed the performance. Jessie and Alan scored 31/40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas danced a jazz routine to “‘The Simpsons’ Main Title Theme” from The Simpsons. It was a challenging routine, which Charli managed to perform with a 12-inch-high blue wig on her head. Len simply “loved it.” The couple received a score of 36/40.

The Elimination

The bottom two couples were Trevor and Emma and Sam and Cheryl. The judges unanimously decided to save Trevor and Emma.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]