Meredith Marks Says Lisa Barlow’s Apology Is Irrelevant

When the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered on Bravo, I was instantly drawn to Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ friendship. Pairs of besties that have been friends for over 10 years on a Housewives show create such an interesting dynamic among the group of friends. Look at Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. Going strong 7 seasons in and still continue to clock in every year.

However, things don’t always stay peachy between Bravo duos and that can cause a messy, messy fallout. Just take a look at Lisa — she’s been trying to repair the damage to her friendship with Meredith the entire off-season and even during the beginning of season 3 of RHOSLC. After calling Meredith a “whore” whose “f–d half of New York”, not only was my mouth on the floor but so was the rest of the world. Like Heather Gay said… Lisa, I think that’s how you really feel about Meredith (and her family).

In the first season, we saw a more cool, calm, and collected Meredith. She disengaged when she felt like it and that made her an interesting addition to the show. During her second season, she had her foot not only on Jen Shah’s neck but literally anyone (except Mary M. Cosby’s) that dared get in her way. “Whose calling who a fraud?” Oh, yes — I’ll never, ever forget that moment.

Now for Meredith’s third season, she’s locked and fully loaded. “Here’s the problem that I have,” she said to Us Weekly. “I was very honest in what I needed to be able to move forward as a real friend. You can say ‘I’m sorry’ till you’re blue in the face, but unless you’re willing to change the behavior, the apology becomes irrelevant.”

However, Heather points out in the third season that she believes Meredith has it in her heart to forgive Lisa since she’s forgiven Jen for the things she’s done to her family, but at this point, she simply doesn’t want to. “I still don’t understand how Lisa is going to show you that she wants to be your friend, and I feel like you are coming off as condescending and superior,” she tells Meredith during a sit-down. “Stop being a condescending, superior bitch. Come down a few notches. And let’s just have fun.”

Both situations with Jen and Lisa are upsetting for Meredith, I’m sure. I can understand why it may take her a little bit of time to get back to a better place with Lisa however. She came for her character. Her livelihood. And on national television. I mean, does a best friend do that? Those aren’t just things that come out during a rage. Those are things that must be deeply embedded and engrained in your mind and heart for them to spew out of her mouth so easily. So if Meredith wants to hold Lisa accountable, and stir up some Vida Tequila drama while at it, who am I (or anyone) to stop her?

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MEREDITH SAYING LISA’S APOLOGY IS “IRRELEVANT?” DO YOU THINK MEREDITH AND LISA WILL WORK THINGS OUT?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]