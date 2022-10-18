Lisa Rinna Says She Will Only Leave RHOBH If It’s A “Mutual Decision”

It’s been a tough season for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vet Lisa Rinna. She’s been pretty mean and also pretty boring — especially in the last few seasons. Her imaginary beef with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais is quite odd and I’m glad, very glad, that those two, along with Kathy Hilton, are making sure she earns those Bravo checks. To quote the spectacular Lizzo, “It’s about damn time”.

At this point, we’re still unsure who will be back for season 13 of RHOBH. The reunion for season 12 is airing now and typically casting decisions like this come out after the season has officially concluded. Lisa spoke with Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 and shared that she won’t be leaving the 90210 unless both parties agree.

“Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won’t put me on pause. It would be a mutual decision,” she said. “You know what I mean? Like, you know, it, life happens. Whatever is meant to be, will be. And that’s how I always look at things.”

I know fans and viewers are split down the middle with their love and disdain for Rinna. Some believe she’s truly essential to the show and is needed to stir things up and make sure the ladies mention it all. Others, like me, would be happy to see her go unless she pulls it together for the next season. By the sounds of it, maybe she knows that too?

“This is a hard season. … I don’t feel at peace after this season whether I came back or not,” she said.

Hmm. Maybe you don’t feel at peace because you tried to exploit an already vulnerable relationship between two sisters for the sake of a storyline on a TV show. And from the reunion sneak peek — Kathy came ready to play your game, Rinna.

“This was a very, very difficult season for everybody, but especially for me because of my mom. And I just had a really rough time, probably the roughest year of my life, you know? And that’s just my truth.”

TELL US – ARE YOU HOPING LISA RETURNS FOR SEASON 13? WHO WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE NOT BACK FOR THE NEWEST SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV]