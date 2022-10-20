Robyn Dixon Says She Wouldn’t Have Got Back Together With Juan Dixon If They Weren’t Broke

If there’s one thing I love seeing on the Real Housewives, it’s a Bravo wedding! So special, so beautiful, and so GRAND. There’s something about being able to watch one of your favorite reality stars find love, or in some cases rekindle their love, get engaged, and finally get married in front of not only their family but their fans too.

Yes, yes I’m waiting on the edge of my seat to see Teresa Giudice walk down the aisle in her big Jersey hair and beautiful white dress. And also looking forward to seeing the drama between her and the Gorgas finally play out. But in addition to that, I’m itching to finally get some info about Robyn and Juan Dixon’s wedding. Thankfully, the Real Housewives of Potomac’s 7th season is airing now so we should eventually be getting a more inside look at their big day. What we know now is… there’s still no date set. Pretty on-brand for Robyn if you ask me.

Robyn and Juan were married from 2005 to 2012. After that, the couple split but continued to live together for their two children. Although not typical, Robyn has been extremely open about her and Juan’s marital struggles. Now, she’s revealing to People at BravoCon 2022 that if the couple wasn’t facing some financial struggles, the two may not have even been together currently.

“I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren’t on the show, we probably would not be together today,” she said.” Robyn shared during her first season on the show that the pair had been currently facing financial issues after a former friend of theirs stole all of their money. “I say that because having to come together when you’re financially struggling and having to support one another for the sake of your kids, it was more so we wanted each other to get to a better place because we have children.”

Thankfully, Robyn admits that the challenges the two faced in their off years helped them reconnect in a deeper way.

“Having going through those financial struggles and living together and supporting each other and watching each other get better and grow and establish careers, that actually helped bring us back together,” she said. “Then being on the show, especially early on, we faced so much criticism and critique and it was just so much outside noise, negatively. … We realized that we had to have each other’s back even more, so it’s kind of funny how things have evolved in life, but it’s really kind of what I believe,” she finished.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ROBYN’S STATEMENTS? ALSO, ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO FINALLY SEEING THEIR WEDDING PLAY OUT?

[Photo by: Paul Morigi/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]