Candiace Dillard-Bassett Slams Gizelle Bryant Calling Her A “Calculated Slab Of Misery” After Stirring Up Drama With Husband Chris Bassett On RHOP

If there’s one thing we know about Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dilliard-Bassett, it’s that she does not play around. She said it best, “we don’t play in the P, honey!”

Season 7 of the Housewives’ best franchise is just underway and we’re already getting a glimpse into one of the season’s biggest feuds. Candiace, who’s married to Chris Bassett is known for her quick comebacks, iconic reads, and her lethal level of shade. This is why it pains me to see my girl Gizelle Bryant coming for her so hard out the gate because I know… Candiace is about to light her up. And it won’t be a pretty sight.

After telling Robyn Dixon that she felt uncomfortable by Chris’ actions during the taping of the season 6 reunion, Gizelle eventually confronts Candiace about her husband’s questionable behavior. For those that may not be caught up yet, Gizzy has told some of the cast members that Chris asked to speak with her privately in her dressing/hotel room while in NYC. Gizelle revealed that she let Chris in because she thought her glam squad was present at the time. When she noticed that they weren’t, she said that’s when she started to feel uncomfortable and felt like Chris was trying to see if “she was with it.”

Immediately, Candiace started to shut this conversation down because she wanted to protect her husband. Very admirable. And I think her reaction in that scene was warranted. I don’t understand what Gizelle is trying to do here. She knows how to play the game and she’s better than this. I mean, she’s reaching like Elastagirl and it’s not a good look. At all.

Candiace finally broke her silence by tweeting about the episode saying, “The first & most relevant thing I can say is that it’s hard to say anything at all because I #supportwomen, I #believewomen, and I support #metoo.”

“I can’t tell a woman how to feel about a man’s presence in her orbit. We are entitled to our feelings and they should never be diminished or questioned,” she continued.

I’m glad Candiace addressed this in her statement. Trying to figure out how to move forward with this conversation I’m sure can be tricky because no one wants to discount or dismiss the feelings of anyone who says they were impacted by someone’s behavior. She adds that Sunday’s episode and the ones to follow will showcase a “feral gutter snipe attempt to upend and dismantle these pillars that women have worked so hard to establish.”

She takes a final jab at Gizelle finishing with, “… You are not a victim. What you are is a calculated slab of misery creating the next generation of snipes through the fine example your children have to mirror. We are all in danger.”

Whew. I told you Candice wouldn’t mince her words. I actually don’t know how to feel here. It’s hard because as Candiace said, I believe anyone who comes forward with a story like this. But to Candiace’s point, if you are all friends and have drank together, broken bread together, and so on… why not bring it up to them privately? Like friends? Or was it all in the name of “entertainment” as she stated? I’m unsure, but I’m definitely watching this season closely to see what else Gizelle has to say.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT CANDIACE’S STATEMENTS? DO YOU THINK GIZELLE IS REACHING HERE?

[Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]