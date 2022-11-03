Dolores Catania’s Stolen Porsche Was Found Totaled

There’s good news and bad news regarding Dolores Catania’s stolen Porsche. The good news is that the police found the missing car. The bad news: the thieves behind the wheel wrecked the car, totaling it.

We previously shared that Dolores’ Porsche, a gift from her ex-boyfriend, Dr. David Principe, was snatched right out of her new boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell’s, driveway. The experience left Dolores shaken, but the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was determined to get the car back.

“Dolores is determined to find her car with the help of authorities,” an unnamed source said at the time. “She is aggravated but also really shaken up over the fact that someone would steal it right out of Paulie’s driveway.”

Dolores filed a police report, and just a few days later, Paulie spoke directly to Page Six about what happened next. He revealed that the police located the missing Porsche, but then it was destroyed in a car accident.

“The car was involved in a chase, and the occupants of the car crashed into a pole,” Paulie explained. “We believe there were arrests made when the car finally came to a stop, but not sure of the exact details.”

Photos of the crash site show a harrowing scene: the Porsche slammed into a telephone, airbags deployed, and debris everywhere. Paulie shared a few additional details about what happened. He explained, “The car is totaled. It looks like possibly one of the occupants was injured — or two of them.”

Paulie says that Dolores went to the scene to see if any of her belongings were still in the car, but there was nothing left by the time the thieves were done with it. Although this obviously isn’t the result Dolores and Paulie were hoping for, they seem relieved to have some closure.

“On the flip side, we are currently out car shopping,” Paulie quipped to the outlet before delivering some serious advice on behalf of Dolores. “She wants to make sure that people know, always lock your cars and keep your key fobs stored in a safe place.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]