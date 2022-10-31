Dolores Catania’s Porsche Was Stolen From Her Boyfriend’s Driveway

The Real Car Thieves Of New Jersey have struck again; this time, their target was our girl Dolores Catania. Page Six reports that her bright red Porsche was stolen right out of her new boyfriend’s driveway recently, leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey star “shaken” but determined to get her vehicle back.

You might remember hearing about Dolores‘ Porsche on RHONJ. Her boyfriend at the time, Dr. David Principe, bought her the car, and some of the other New Jerseyans in the friend circle teased that he bought her the car instead of getting her an engagement ring.

“He didn’t give her a ring, so she didn’t move in [with him], but he just got her a Porsche,” Jackie Goldschneider said during a group scene.

Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, replied, “It means, ‘I’m just going to get you a car instead of a ring.'”

The conversation prompted Dolores to storm off, saying, “Everyone’s talking behind my back about getting a f–king Porsche, and I want to leave.”

Fast forward to today, Dolores is now dating Paul “Paulie” Connell, and the Porsche that David gifted her was stolen right out of her new man’s driveway. A source close to Dolores, who knows, maybe it was Paulie, told Page Six that the RHONJ star is shaken but not deterred.

“Dolores is determined to find her car with the help of authorities,” the source said. “She is aggravated but also really shaken up over the fact that someone would steal it right out of Paulie’s driveway.”

This isn’t the first time car thieves targeted the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Earlier this year, Bill and Jennifer Aydin’s Ferrari was stolen right out of their garage. The disturbing security footage showed masked robbers waltzing into the family’s garage and then driving off in their car, unbeknownst to Jen’s kids and parents, who were inside the house at the time.

In Jen and Bill’s case, people spotted the Ferrari out in the streets, and police quickly recovered the stolen car. Let’s hope that the same can be said for Dolores‘ Porsche. Keep your eyes peeled, people.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]