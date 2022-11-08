90 Day Fiance Star Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj Again

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva are TLC’s beloved quirky twins. 90 Day Fiance viewers have enjoyed Darcey’s vulnerability (i.e. desperation) to find love outside the confines of the US border. Stacey appeared several times on the show as well.

Due to favorable response from viewers, the duo got their own spinoff on the network. Darcey & Stacey Season 4 will premiere in January, and in true Silva form, there will be a wedding. Not the twin-wedding planned on the Season 3 finale, but don’t worry. Darcey will surely overcompensate in some way, with the help of on-again off-again fiance/boyfriend Georgi Rusev.

After first sharing intimate wedding vows in April 2020, Stacey and Florian Sukaj are doing a do-over. And why not? Their first nuptials took place in their apartment, witnessed only by an officiant. And the Darcey & Stacey camera crew, as the event was included in Season 1.

Page Six confirmed that the second wedding took place last week in Connecticut at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina. This time, the vows were witnessed by 40 guests.

“This is the moment that we’ve been waiting for,” Stacey gushed. “We’ve been together eight years and been through so much and our love has survived. We’re here now. We made it. To say our vows in front of family and friends, it’s breathtaking.”

Though finally able to experience her dream wedding, Stacey still fondly remembers the first time she exchanged vows with Florian. “It was very special and unique even though it was during a time where everybody was in lockdown. We wanted to keep everybody safe and do things the right way, like the rest of the world and our love just couldn’t wait any longer. We’ll never forget that moment because it was just so intimate. But we’ve always wanted a dream wedding” she explained.

Stacey and Florian opted for a “modern, chic” wedding with an “all-white vibe.” Wedding planner Danielle Rothweiler decorated the ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception with “gorgeous white florals,”including a floral archway under which the couple wed, crystals, and candles.

And of course, the dress. Stacey said “I do” to her beau of eight years in a Katerina Bocci ball gown. She recalled that it “just felt right.”

Beach lovers Stacey and Florian will honeymoon “somewhere tropical and beautiful” but kept further details to themselves.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres in January and will include wedding footage.

TELL US-WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO STACEY AND FLORIAN’S SECOND WEDDING? WILL YOU BE WATCHING SEASON 4?

[Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.]