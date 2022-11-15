Dancing With The Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two

Congratulations are in order! Dancing with the Stars‘ longtime pro, Witney Carson, just announced that she’s pregnant with baby number two. As E! News reported, the exciting news came during the November 14th episode of DWTS, and it was probably the cutest thing to happen all season.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two,” Witney said during the show. “I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I’m very blessed.”

Witney’s big announcement was met with uproarious applause and huge smiles from her Dancing with the Stars family. Her celebrity dance partner this season, Wayne Brady, immediately embraced her. The two have been crushing the competition this season, and the fact that she’s been doing it while also expecting? She’s truly a pro.

On Instagram, Witney shared a sweet video of her, Leo, and Carson with a pregnancy test finding out the big news, and it’s probably the most precious ten seconds ever.

“Baby McAllister #2 coming end of May! We feel so blessed, and I can’t wait to see Leo be a big brother,” she wrote in the caption.

Before season 31 of DWTS started, Witney teased in an interview that although Leo is obsessed with babies, she wasn’t confident that they could fit a second one into their life while also preparing for DWTS.

“He’s obsessed with babies. Anywhere we go he’s always saying, ‘Baby, baby!’ He loves them,” Witney said earlier this year. “We want to have one so bad, but I’m getting ready for the season.”

She continued, “I don’t think it would be wise to be pregnant during the season. It’s going to be on Disney+, the old executive producer, Conrad, is coming back. I’m really excited about that,” Witney said. “I just would really love to be a part of it this season. So that’s kind of our main focus right now,” she added.

Isn’t it funny how life works? This news of Baby McAllister #2 comes amid a little bit of a baby boom in the Dancing with the Stars world. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child together. They recently revealed that it’s a baby boy, and they expect him to arrive at the beginning of 2023. Also, former DWTS champ Lindsay Arnold recently announced that she and her husband are expecting their second child together. Coincidentally, this will be the second time that Lindsay and Witney are pregnant at the same time. It’s just too cute!

TELL US – WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR WITNEY AS SHE PREPARES FOR BABY NUMBER TWO?

[Photo Credit: Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images]