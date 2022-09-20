The Top 5 Couples To Watch On Season 31 Of Dancing With The Stars

The Season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars started with a bang. While 16 couples broke it down in the ballroom, not all the duos lit the dance floor on fire. Some suffered from nerves, while others struggled to find their groove. Let’s take a look at the couples who brought the heat during their performance, and who has a shot at claiming mirror ball glory.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Wayne Brady, who is a comedian and host, is the consummate entertainer. He performed a funky cha-cha that opened with a pop and lock section. Wayne and his pro partner, Witney Carson, had chemistry to spare. He seemed joyful during his performance and lit up the stage.

Wayne knows how to command the ballroom floor. I’m not kidding around when I say that he is a contender for taking home the mirror ball.



Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Actor Daniel Durant, who appeared in the film CODA, is fully deaf. Daniel cannot hear the music, but he can feel the vibration through his body. He has great chemistry with his partner, Britt Stewart.

The couple performed a tango that impressed the judges. From Daniel’s great lines and frame to his finesse during the routine, there was nothing to be upset about. I’m excited to see Daniel and Britt’s upcoming performances.



Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Shangela is the first drag performer to compete on DWTS. The star of RuPaul’s Drag Race performed a spicy salsa with Gleb Savchenko. They nailed every step.

Shangela’s charisma and personality were on full display, and the duo knocked it out of the park. I loved their routine. I think that the sky is the limit for this pairing.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey certainly knows her way around the dance floor. Gabby and her pro dancer, Val Chmerkovskiy oozed chemistry, and their jive did not disappoint. It was fun, energetic, and flirty.

Gabby has previous dance experience, just not in ballroom dance. She was also a professional cheerleader. Val’s wife, pro Jenna Johnson, is a huge Gabby fan. Gabby’s future on DWTS certainly looks rosy. All signs point to a serious run for the mirror ball trophy from this duo.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Charli D’Amelio may be known for her dances on TikTok, but she may soon be known as the Season 31 DWTS champ. Fans last saw her pro partner, Mark Ballas, in the ballroom during Season 25. This collaboration is a match made in dancing heaven.

The duo’s cha-cha was fiery and sexy. Charli’s movements were extremely precise, which pleased all the judges. She also has great musicality. Charli and Mark walked away with the highest score of the night. Keep an eye on them, as they may be the couple to beat.

TELL US- IS YOUR FAVORITE COUPLE ON OUR LIST? WHO DO YOU THINK WILL TAKE HOME THE MIRROR BALL TROPHY?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]