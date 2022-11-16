Lala Kent’s Daughter Rushed To Hospital

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently experienced a traumatic health scare involving her 1-year-old daughter Ocean. She found her daughter struggling to breathe, and immediately took the baby to the emergency room. Thankfully, Ocean is on the mend, but Lala has clearly been left traumatized by the incident.

Page Six reported that Ocean “couldn’t breathe,” after being put to sleep for the night. On her “Give Them Lala” podcast Wednesday, the reality TV star recalled hearing Ocean crying shortly after putting her to bed at around 7 p.m. “Something’s wrong,” Lala said of the incident unfolding. “So I go in, and she is gasping for air like she cannot breathe.”

As Lala assessed the situation, she noted that Ocean was “screaming” and therefore able to fill her lungs efficiently enough. Despite that “good sign,” the Vanderpump Rules continued to monitor her daughter.

“I was keeping an eye on her for what seemed like an hour which was really five minutes before I decided we’re going to the emergency room — like something’s off,” Lala explained.

Lala tried to alleviate Ocean’s discomfort before taking her to the hospital. She continued, “I was watching her, I tried to lay down, I was steaming the shower, [and] while it was steaming, I put her on my chest, laid in the bed and just the way she was sounding, you could tell she was having trouble breathing. Now I’m not f–king around.”

Thankfully, Lala’s mother was visiting and was able to help get her grand-daughter to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Due to the severity of the situation, doctors decided that Ocean needed “to be seen immediately,” Lala recalled. “They push her into a room immediately,” despite the ER being “filled to the brim.”

After being assessed by doctors, Ocean was diagnosed with, “an infection of the upper airway which obstructs breathing,” or croup. Doctors administered a steroid, which functioned immediately “to release the airway.”

“When they’re infants, [it] is very very scary,” Lala said. “Luckily Ocean’s lungs are developed, so it is something that if you catch it quickly is very treatable.”

Luckily, Lala did react in time and Ocean returned home later that night. However, the incident left the mother-of-one “horrified.”

The Vanderpump Rules star got emotional reliving that night during her podcast. She said, “even talking about it now. It was like, ‘Oh my God this is so scary.’ Like I asked the nurse, ‘Is my baby going to wake up tomorrow? Because I’m freaking out.”

Understandably, Lala was “in hysterics” during the whole ordeal. She admitted not knowing, “what the f–k is going on.”

“All I know is my baby woke up and was having a hard time breathing, I’m so sorry,” Lala said through tears.

The family spent the rest of the weekend at home tending to Ocean, who has since returned to perfect health. As such, Lala expressed regret at having to miss the 1st birthday party for Lisa Vanderpump’s grandson.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]