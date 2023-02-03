Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron and Fiancé Dylan Brown Reveal The Loss Of Their Newborn Son

Bachelor alum Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown have suffered an unfathomable loss. Their newborn son Oliver, who was born prematurely, died “in his dad’s arms” just hours after his birth. “His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us,” Sarah said, while announcing the sad news.

“On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after,” Sarah wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. “There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing.”

She added, “Oliver, our IVF miracle, defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here . . . Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly.”

As reported in Us Weekly, Sarah is cherishing all the adventures she and her unborn son shared during her pregnancy. They swam with sea turtles. Oliver kept her company while she healed from breaking her knee. She shared that Oliver “loved his dad’s cooking” and “his morning routine of laying heart to heart” with her dog, Rio, on her lap.

The post included several photos from the Sarah’s pregnancy journey. Most poignant among those photos was a black and white picture of the couple cuddling their son in the hospital as he lay on his mother’s chest.

“While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum continued. “We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all . . . We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced.” She added, “You are so perfect and awesome. Love, Mommy and Daddy.”

Sarah and Dylan, who have been engaged since May 2021, are in no rush to tie the knot. They announced their pregnancy in September 2022. The former cast member from Sean Lowe’s Bachelor season had been very open about her IVF journey. She defied common wisdom by disclosing her pregnancy before the end of her first trimester.

“I know many families prefer to keep pregnancy private until after the first trimester, but I have shared [the] entire fertility journey since day one,” Sarah said at the time. “One of the blessings of IVF is the support I have gained by being transparent about this process.”

Though his life was short, little Oliver was deeply loved. I’m sure he will always remain a part of their family.

[Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images]