Lenny Hochstein Says He’ll Be “Single Soon” In New RHOM Hot Mic Scene

I’ll start by saying this: every rebooted show ever needs to take notes from the cast of producers of the Real Housewives of Miami. Peacock has executed their new series flawlessly, and based on fan reactions, they are doing a fantastic job.

Maybe it’s because the cast of RHOM has been off the air for so long, but these ladies came back guns blazing and ready to show viewers that they belong in this franchise. Thanks to stars like Larsa Pippen for clocking in and putting in the work and Lisa Hochstein for showcasing her messy, messy divorce with her husband, Lenny Hochstein.

By now, you’ve all heard of the news surrounding the couple and their ongoing drama. It’s been intense. Like, very intense. However, for those who had watched Season 4, Lisa and Lenny’s divorce announcement really didn’t come as a shocker to anybody. At least for me. And then, Lenny got online and joked about the stresses of being a husband and boyfriend. Whew–that’s when I was really ready to see this all play out.

In a shocking hot mic moment from RHOM, per Page Six, Lenny could be heard telling his friend that “in a couple of months, I might be single, too.” After being pressed a little harder about their issues, Lenny said the couple’s problems were “the same stuff it’s always been.”

When speaking about Lisa and her mindset, Lenny gave specific details. “I do anything I want whenever I want, and you stay home and go to work and come back,” he said.

The heated scene ended with Lenny’s friend saying he didn’t want to see the pair get divorced. “I do,” Lenny responded.

Oof. Guys, this is just MESSY. I’m genuinely interested in seeing how the rest of this season of the Real Housewives of Miami plays out. Lisa’s divorce will undoubtedly be one of the season’s biggest storylines, with fans paying close attention to catch all the details before the divorce story starts to air. Either way, what I do know is that this is Lisa’s year. She’s taking it all.

[Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living]