Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Addresses Rumors She’s Dating Southern Charm Star Austen Kroll

Has it really been two years since Tayshia Adams took the reigns on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, after Clare Crawley abruptly left the show only 12 days into filming? Now she’s saying the thing she’s proudest of is how she stayed “true” to herself throughout the process.

“My biggest lesson [was] just to remain true to me, and I feel like I did that,” Tayshia told US Weekly, while promoting her work with charity organization World Vision.

“I’m really proud of that, and I feel like some people get caught up in the mix of everything, and I think the best way — the best practice — is just to be you,” Tayshia stated. I think that’s my biggest lesson is just to continue to remain grounded and be very thankful for everything.”

In December 2020, Bachelor Nation watched as Tayshia and addiction specialist Zac Clark got engaged during the season finale. Their relationship ended quietly less than a year later in November 2021.

“Him and I both know the truth and where we stand, and I’ve actually never said anything in the media about our relationship except for [that] we’re no longer together,” Tayshia said. “And I know people might think otherwise, but that’s literally the only statement we’ve ever given out. I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed, and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else,” she added.

Wow. That’s pretty refreshing (and yes, mature) to accept that sometimes relationships don’t work out, and it’s nobody else’s business why but the two people involved.

Despite whispers to the contrary over the summer that she might have a new love interest, Tayshia claimed that she’s single at the moment. “People really want me to be in a couple relationship . . . My biggest priority, truthfully, I’ve said it before, I know people don’t believe me, but it was really just working on me,” Tayshia insisted.

Tayshia continued, “And just kind of finding my own [way] in New York City, but also focusing on the things that really make me happy, which are my philanthropy efforts, and I really love the fashion industry as well, [and] fitness and my mental health.” Sounds like she’s got a lot to keep her busy at the moment. Who has time for a man with all of that going on?

RELATED: Tayshia Adams Claps Back At “Fan” Who Slams Her For “Detour From getting Married And Having Babies” After The Bachelorette

Tayshia also said that she and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll are just friends. He joked earlier this month that the two of them were “in love,” after meeting in October 2021 on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

“We have a couple of mutual friends here in the city, and every time he is here, I happen to run into the man,” she explained. “But he’s awesome. I can’t say that we’re fully in love like he has claimed, but love you, Austen.”

Come on, girl! You deserve so much better than “Mailbox Money” party boy Austen Kroll. He’s never gonna grow up, and you’re far too smart for that.

When she thinks about dating another reality star, Tayshia commented, “Never say never.” But she also understands the sometimes insurmountable difficulties of being in a public relationship.

While speaking of public relationships, the California phlebotomist said, “I think that’s another lesson I’ve learned is I really wanna protect [the privacy of my dating life] in the future, and kind of, maybe, keep it quiet and under wraps for a minute, and then maybe let the people in on the news after a little while.”

Tayshia remarked, “People are private investigators. I don’t even know how they figure out half the things they do now.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TAYSHIA IS DOING THE RIGHT THING BY KEEPING HER PRIVATE LIFE PRIVATE FOR THE MOMENT? HOW WOULD YOU FEEL ABOUT TAYSHIA AND AUSTEN DATING?

[Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic]