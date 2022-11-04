Heather Gay Reveals Which Southern Charm Man Slid Into Her DMs After BravoCon

BravoCon is the gift that doesn’t stop giving, even to those of us who couldn’t afford to take out a loan to purchase a ticket. It was the mashup of stars we all needed, which naturally led to a few new friendships and romance rumors. It’s not surprising that a single Heather Gay took opportunities at the event to harmlessly flirt. Heather is like the best single person because she just goes for it, and the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star apparently had her eyes on a few Southern gentlemen.

Heather appeared on Watch What Happens Live recently to gush about her BravoCon endeavors (via E! Online). Andy Cohen couldn’t help but ask who Jen Shah’s most loyal friend had her eyes on when it came to other Bravolebs at the event. “Everybody on Southern Charm just slayed me,” Heather said. She admittedly fell for Austen Kroll’s number one pickup tactic — his height. “They’re tall and they’re just so alpha backward. I love it,” she added. Heather, watch one episode of Southern Charm and you’ll realize why those Charleston boys are not to be messed with.

The RHOSLC star divulged even further about her experience with the Southern Charmers. She revealed that she shared a pizza with Shep Rose. Sounds intimate. However, we know Sheppy is still coming off of that tragic breakup with Taylor Ann Green and might be looking for a rebound. Methinks it’ll be even more Bad Weather in the forecast if Heather hooks up with another Wild Rose like Sheppy. It’s a better return on investment to mend her relationship with Whitney Rose instead of getting stuck in Shep’s world.

Heather also revealed that after she and Austen were on a panel together, he slipped into her DMs. Apparently, she thinks it was because “he saw what [she] would do for a burger.” I love that all of Heather’s flirtatious moments also involve food. She’s a woman of the people. Even though she admitted to chatting with Austen, she didn’t give any more details. “I’m not saying anything,” she added. “I’m just saying, you know, he appreciated that I think.” Austen clearly has a thing for blondes, going from Madison LeCroy to Olivia Flowers. Something tells me Heather will look, but not get involved in the messy romances of Southern Charm.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]