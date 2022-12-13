Dr. Nicole Martin Says Larsa Pippen Tried To “Ruin” Julia Lemigova’s Marriage

If you haven’t started watching Season 5 of Real Housewives of Miami, please run to your Peacock app right now. The first four episodes are out and it’s filled with fresh housewives drama. And the off-screen drama the cast is spilling is just as good.

Second-season housewife Dr. Nicole Martin recently revealed to Page Six that castmate Larsa Pippen was out to ruin the marriage of one of her co-stars. The co-star in question is Julia Lemigova, who is married to tennis icon Martina Navratilova. According to Nicole, this happened during filming of the current season.

She dished, “There was some Instagram drama between them and it was some stupid, petty drama and then here [Larsa] comes, like, ‘I heard you’re making out with men,’ like, potentially trying to ruin a marriage.” Nicole added, “Like, Instagram drama [versus] ‘Let me destroy your marriage’? This is a perfect example of how Larsa fights.”

The RHOM Season 5 trailer seems to confirm what Nicole is saying. In the clip, Larsa tells Julia, “Someone told me a week ago that you were making out with a man. And she took a photo of it.” In a later scene, Martina tells Julia, “I’m done. I’m done, OK?”

Regardless of what Julia did or didn’t do, Nicole blames Larsa for making a mountain out of a molehill. Said Nicole, “Julia is a little flirtatious, very sexual. She’s very comfortable with her sexuality. I think she suppressed it for so many years that now she’s very much about embracing how she’s feeling.”

RELATED: Real Housewives Of Miami Star Dr. Nicole Martin Explains Why She Hasn’t Started Wedding Planning Yet

But unfortunately for Julia, there looks to be a little grain of truth to Larsa’s accusation. During a night out, Julia was caught by paps kissing someone else. Nicole brushed it off, saying, “I think she is teasing the paparazzi. She’s out with her friend and they’re taking pictures and people were speculating. And she’s like, ‘You know what? You want a show? I’m going to give you one,'” she added.

Additionally, Nicole maintains that Martina had knowledge of the situation. “Martina knew about it. She didn’t give a s—t, so why are we trying to create drama where there is none?” Nicole wondered.

As for where both Julia and Nicole stand with Larsa, things haven’t exactly improved. Nicole and Larsa came to blows last season after the OnlyFans creator shaded Nicole for having a child “out of wedlock” with her now-fiance, Anthony Lopez. In return, Nicole asked Larsa at the reunion if her former friend Kim Kardashian made her sign an NDA.

Said Nicole, “She’s still mad at me about stuff that happened at the reunion … when … I asked her about an NDA. I didn’t think that was a big deal. I live with a lawyer.” She continued, “I know a lot of people that have to sign NDAs and that was not meant as a personal attack at all. I was just like, ‘Maybe she can’t talk about [the Kardashians]. Let’s drop the subject.’ I swear to you it was totally innocent,” Nicole added.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LARSA IS A POT STIRRER? IS JULIA TOO BIG OF A FLIRT? ARE YOU WATCHING THIS SEASON OF RHOM?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]