The Real Housewives Of Miami Cast Share Their Thoughts On Lisa Hochstein And Lenny Hochstein’s Divorce

The Real Housewives of Miami cast is opening up about Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein’s messy divorce on the newest season of the Peacock original.

RHOM, which recently premiered on Peacock, will showcase Lisa’s marriage starting to unravel as she’s faced with the reality of her cheating husband requesting a divorce. But it’s not just Lisa with an opinion. Her Housewives co-stars are chiming in, too.

“I just thought they were in, like, a little bit of a rut, but I was hopeful and thought that they would bounce back,” Dr. Nicole Martin told Us Weekly. “So, I was surprised that it got to this point. The divorce and the girlfriend and all that stuff really caught all of us by surprise,” Nicole stated.

Yep. It caught us all by surprise. Well, the girlfriend part did, at least. The divorce I’m not shocked by. Lenny’s behavior in Season 4 was just as cringe-worthy as it is in Season 5 of RHOM. The secret girlfriend and boasting all about it online –that I’m surprised by.

So far, four episodes have aired of the newest season, and Lenny is not so subtle here with how he feels about his wife. The cameras have caught him rolling his eyes and being sort of aggressive with Lisa as she tried to navigate a specific situation with her child’s nanny. At the end of the last episode, there was an epic hot mic moment that left the audience shook.

Alexia Nepola (previously Alexia Echevarria) shared her thoughts on the scandalous hot mic moment, saying, “Just because the camera wasn’t there doesn’t mean that your audio is not working.” She added, “Especially when it’s something like that. Like, you’re literally plotting to leave your wife, so [producers] are listening to this.”

Lenny’s not-so-secret moment captured on RHOM, I’m sure, took others on the cast and crew by surprise. In fact, Adriana de Moura said she was “blindsided” by the reports of the Hochstein’s divorce. “I mean, marriages have the ups and downs, but when you are committed with two small children and for the long term, you’re gonna have some rough patches here and there,” she remarked. “But I didn’t expect that.”

Although seeing Lisa’s divorce play out on television will be tough to watch, Adriana said the mother of two is “in a better place for sure” now that time has passed. And Nicole added the cast “all found different ways to show up for her” during filming.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock and new episodes are available to stream every Thursday.

