Ellen DeGeneres Releases Statement On Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Death; Says She Is “Heartbroken”

The entertainment industry suffered a loss when Stephen “tWitch” Boss, an acclaimed dancer and DJ, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The devastating details are still being released to the media and today Stephen’s close friend and former co-star Ellen DeGeneres issued a statement on the tragedy.

Us Weekly shared the details on Ellen’s comments. She said via Instagram, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” Ellen also shared a photo of she and tWitch embracing. She added, “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.”

In 2014, Stephen began working as The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s resident DJ. In August 2020, he was promoted to co-executive producer. After the daytime TV show’s final broadcast in May, Ellen explained how she and the choreographer met.

Ellen was a huge fan of So You Think You Can Dance, and anyone who watched her daytime talk show knows she loves to get down. The producers of SYTYCD arranged a meeting between Stephen and Ellen so he could assist her in learning some fancy moves. “tWitch came over to my house and he helped me try to copy it,” Ellen said. “It was like a crash course in getting to know each other … and he was so patient with me. That was my initial love for him … we just bonded over learning the dance together.”

Stephen served as a judge on SYTYCD last season. It was a full circle moment as Stephen competed on the show, and met his wife there during the All-Stars season.

Stephen is survived by his wife Allison Holker and their three children. He was only 40 years old. We would like to extend condolences to Stephen’s wife and family in lieu of this horrible event. Let’s all try and practice kindness today.

[Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images]