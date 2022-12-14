The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Dead At 40 By Suicide

I have been a fan of Stephen “tWitch” Boss since he competed on So You Think He Can Dance. He tried out during Season 3 of SYTYCD but didn’t crack the Top 20 at first. He came back the following season in 2008 and came in second. He returned over the seasons as an All-Star dancer. Stephen was also a team captain during Season 12 of the show. He was an incredibly talented dancer.

Stephen met his future wife, dancer Allison Holker, on the All-Star season of SYTYCD. They tied the knot in 2013.

According to TMZ, sources close to law enforcement shared that Allison told the Los Angeles Police department on December 13, 2022, that her husband had left home without his car. This was out of the norm for Stephen. Paramedics received a call a short time later for a medical emergency at a Los Angeles hotel. Stephen was found deceased there of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 40 years old. It pains me to type those words.

Allison said in a statement to CNN, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” Allison said. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.” Allison said, “We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.” She added, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stephen later transitioned into acting. He appeared in the Step Up movie franchise, and in Magic Mike XXL. In 2014, Stephen began his long-running gig as the DJ on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He always danced with members of the audience and with Ellen DeGeneres. He also co-hosted Ellen’s Game of Games. In 2020, he became a co-executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, per TMZ.

He served as a judge last season on SYTYCD with JoJo Siwa and Leah Remini. He also hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings with Allison on Disney+.

Stephen and Allison, who was a dance pro on Dancing with the Stars, recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. The couple shared son Maddox and daughter Zaia as well as Allison’s daughter Wesley from a previous relationship.

I am so heartbroken to be reporting this tragic news. As a fan, I will miss Stephen’s infectious joy when dancing. He will truly be missed.

[Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images]