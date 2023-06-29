‘He Was My Heart’: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Opens up for First Time Since Son’s Death

The world was stunned by the heartbreaking news that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had passed away. He tragically took his own life on December 13, 2022. Stephen was a phenomenal dancer and served as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. In 2014, he also became DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

After meeting fellow dance contestant Allison Holker on SYTYCD, the duo tied the knot. Allison was also a former Dancing with the Stars pro. They shared three beautiful children together. Stephen’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is speaking out about her son’s tragic death. People has the details.

Remembering a beloved son

“Sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday, and then other times it feels like it’s been so long since I’ve seen him,” Connie said. “When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth. This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from,” she added.

Stephen grew up in Montgomery, Alabama. Connie remembered how, as a child, Stephen “was always smiling, always willing to try new things. If I had on music, he was dancing.”

In high school, Stephen was the only male dance team member. “That’s how dedicated and serious he was about it. He didn’t care that kids might be whispering,” she said. “If we weren’t talking every day, we were texting. He was my heart.”

Connie still struggles with the reality of her son’s suicide. “You find yourself in a lot of introspection, a lot of looking back. Did I miss something? Did he mean something when he said this?” Stephen’s mom explained. “It was just very, very shocking. I don’t know when or if I’ll ever accept it.”

She continued, “When I wake up in the morning, it does hit me that, oh my God, he really is not physically here. But then in my head, I can hear him say, ‘Hey, Mom. I’m okay.'”

Connie hopes that Stephen will be remembered for the love and joy he brought to others. His wife shared a loving message for Stephen on Father’s Day. Allison posted a photo of their family via Instagram with the caption, “We love you Stephen forever and always.”

Allison also shared that she and Stephen were writing a children’s book together. Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, is due out in January 2024. What a lovely way to honor a man who brought positivity and happiness to so many.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or going to 988lifeline.org.

