Allison Holker Remembers Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on First Father’s Day Since His Death

Dancing with the Stars alum Allison Holker posted a sweet tribute to her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, on Father’s Day. The world was shocked by the dancer and host’s suicide on December 13, 2022.

The couple first met on So You Think You Can Dance when they were contestants. Sparks flew, and the duo married in 2013. Allison and Stephen have three children: daughters Weslie and Zaia, and son Maddox. Stephen attained even wider fame as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In 2020, he was named co-executive producer.

After Stephen’s private funeral, Allison shared an emotional video tribute to her husband via Instagram. Now Allison is honoring him again. People has the details.

Honoring her true love on Father’s Day

Allison posted a black-and-white photo of the family of five on Instagram. She captioned the snap, “We love you Stephen forever and always.”

Allison also opened up about a project that she worked on with Stephen that is all about their family. “I’d always had a dream of coming out with a children’s book,” the dancer previously told People. “It was from years ago when I had [my oldest daughter] Weslie. Then a couple of years ago, I was like, ‘Let’s do it!’ Let’s show who we are and put it in story form.”

Allison continued, “We were allowing the kids to start being part of the process, and it’s something we were so proud of, and we still are so proud of. It’s something that I hope really can be seen by people and is our true essence as a family,” she added.

The book, titled Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, is due out January 16, 2024. What an amazing and positive way to continue to honor Stephen’s memory.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or going to 988lifeline.org.

