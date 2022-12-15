90 Day Fiancé Star Veronica Rodriguez Is Dating Kimberly Menzies’ Son Jamal Menzies

Ever since Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez joined the 90 Day Fiancé universe, fans knew that the relationship between the two exes is anything but typical. The pair have always proudly been best friends. It doesn’t matter if Tim is chasing after younger women in Colombia while Veronica refuses to butt out of his life — they’re thick and thieves. The roles reversed during Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, as Tim was overbearing as Veronica tried to go on dates and find love. It’s a one-of-a-kind relationship meant for reality TV that’s about to get a whole lot messier.

During The Single Life Season 3 Tell-All, Veronica revealed she has a new man in her life. In fact. he’s pretty familiar with any fan of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs, including the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé : Happily Ever After. During the season, fans were reunited with Usman Umar. SojaBoy left Baby Girl Lisa Hamme behind to fall in love with his No. 1 Superfan Kimberly Menzies. Kimberly and Usman have all the odds stacked against them, but it seems like they might actually be a good match. One person who isn’t so sure is Kim’s son Jamal Menzies, who still is warming up to the idea of Usman not scamming his mom.

So how does all of this relate to Veronica and Tim’s codependency issues? Well, Veronica revealed during the Tell-All that she and Jamal are actually dating. According to Page Six, the pair are in an open relationship. Jamal didn’t even hold back in confirming that he is still sleeping with other people. He clarified that he always uses protection, which was probably half a proud moment and half a TMI moment for Kimberly to hear from her son on TV. The pair apparently met on a trip to San Diego and hit it off.

Jamal is a good ten years younger than Veronica, so it seems like she’s taking a page out of Tim’s book. But Tim isn’t particularly happy about the unexpected pairing. “I’ve never seen Veronica date someone younger,” Tim said. “It’s not just that though, like, it sounds super negative, but, again, it seems like a waste of time.”

Additionally, Tim was apparently not happy that Veronica was so accepting of a non-monogamous relationship with Jamal. “I actually can’t believe that you’re lowering yourself to that,” Tim continued. “That you don’t [think you] deserve someone who’s going to put you on a pedestal.” OK, Tim, let’s relax. If the two just met, it makes sense for them not to jump head-first into a serious relationship while they’re getting to know each other. It’ll just be interesting to see if they make it that far, or if Tim and Veronica’s closeness will sabotage another potential romance for one of them yet again.

