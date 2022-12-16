Bachelor In Paradise Star Michael Allio Admits He Should Have Dealt With Sierra Jackson Breakup Differently

Even as former Bachelorette star Michael Allio and his girlfriend/Bachelor alum Danielle Maltby are making plans for her move to his hometown of Akron, Ohio, there is still a little bad juju surrounding Michael’s breakup with Sierra Jackson.

Michael and Sierra connected soon after arriving on the Bachelor in Paradise beach. But when Sierra started talking about becoming a stepmom to Michael’s young son James and bought an actual constellation in honor of his family (three stars depicting Michael, James and his late wife Laura, representing how they’d always be a family,) Michael hit the brakes.

But instead of just telling Sierra that he didn’t think they were meant to be together, Michael ended their relationship, using the excuse that he was still recovering from his grief after the death of his wife. Sierra packed her bags and went home.

Not long after Sierra‘s exit, Danielle came walking down the stairs to the Playa Escondida Resort, and she and Michael hit if off almost immediately. Danielle also lost a partner (her fiancé died of a drug overdose in 2011,) and they bonded over their shared loss.

According to US Weekly, Michael admitted that he should have handled the breakup with Sierra differently during an appearance on Us Weekly’s podcast, Here for the Right Reasons. “What I tried to do with Sierra was let her know the second I realized that it wasn’t there — at a time when she had the rose, where she could make a decision. I would do that all over again,” Michael said. “Where I really tripped up was not being able to explain myself in a way that she deserved, you know, letting her know [that] . . . she just wasn’t the right person for me,” he added.

RELATED: Bachelor In Paradise’s Michael Allio Says Girlfriend Danielle Maltby And His Son Have “Become Buddies”

“And I should have ended it really like that,” he continued. “And so, for that, I apologize, and I apologized to her at the reunion for that. And I wish her the best. I know she’ll find love. She’s a great person, and we’re [he and Danielle] really just focused on ourselves now,” Michael stated.

Unfortunately, Danielle got into the mix when she allegedly downplayed Michael‘s prior relationship on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s Off the Vine podcast, referring to Sierra as “what’s her face.” Oops! I like Danielle and am definitely on her team, but that was just not cool.

Sierra tweeted, “For clarity, I’m over Michael & have been. This is why I don’t understand why I’m a point of topic for them. Those who keep saying ‘get over it’ . . . It’s comical [because] I’m in a relationship. But damn near 40 & hating on a 27 yr old that also had your man? Good bye. My feelings are valid,” she said. Meowrrrr!!!

Danielle addressed Sierra in a message via US Weekly. “I just really wanna apologize for hurting your feelings. You know, I mean, I wasn’t there during the relationship,” she stated. “It had resolved by the time I got down there [to Mexico], and I shouldn’t have spoken into it.”

The neonatal nurse continued, “And I just really, truly wish nothing but the best for her, and I’m just really excited to move forward with my relationship with Michael.”

Michael and Danielle both just need to shush about Sierra and enjoy their own lives. Even though Sierra says she’s “moved on,” I’m sure her breakup with Michael still stings a little. No need to rub the salt of your happy relationship in the wound.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK IT WAS OKAY FOR DANIELLE TO COMMENT ON MICHAEL AND SIERRA’S PAST RELATIONSHIP? SHOULD SHE REALLY HAVE CALLED SIERRA “WHAT’S HER NAME?”

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin ABC via Getty Images]