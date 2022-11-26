Jen Shah’s Prison Sentencing Postponed Until After The Holidays

Well, this is good news for Jen Shah. Yep, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s sentencing date has been postponed once again. Thanks to Page Six for obtaining court documents that state Jen’s attorney has filed the request, which was approved shortly after by the judge over Shah’s case.

Instead of December 15th, Jen will now hear her fate on January 6th, 2023, at 2:30 PM.

I guess this isn’t necessarily great news, but better than her hearing her fate before the holidays. You may remember that the RHOSLC’s original sentencing date was November 18th. However, that was pushed back to December 15th after it was requested it be moved due to a “scheduling conflict on the part of several members of the Government team.”

Housewife fans were stunned to hear the original news of Jen’s arrest back in 2021. The original statement regarding her arrest read, “Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam. In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.”

After maintaining her innocence for several months, she literally stopped the world when she changed her plea to guilty just days before she was scheduled to stand trial for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing scheme. It’s important to note that during her plea, she did take accountability for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.

“We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchases were over the age of 55. I am so sorry,” she told the judge.

Jen can be as sorry as she wants, but I don’t know if that will make this any better. She still faces up to 14 years behind bars and restitution of up to $9.5 million, but the judge can go above or below the recommended.

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]