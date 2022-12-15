Real Housewives Of New Jersey Alum Joe Giudice Comments On Chrisley Knows Best Stars Sentencing In Fraud Trial; Says They Were “Crucified”

Well, well, well, if it isn’t our old troll pal in the news. We haven’t heard much out of Joe Giudice since “traditional values” ex-wife Teresa Giudice dumped him after he was deported.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey couple had some… issues with the law. They were sentenced to prison in October 2014 after pleading guilty for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Tre went to camp for less than a year but Joe was given 41 months. Believe it or not, Bravo hasn’t cornered the market on Federal cases, and Joe and Teresa aren’t particularly unique in their situation.

Recently the stars of the longtime running Chrisley Knows Best show were indicted on charges very similar to what we saw with Tre and Joe, but the outcome is vastly different. Now Joe has some thoughts he wanted to share. This is Joe’s time to shine because he can relate. People has the scoop.

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley received signifcant jail time for their alleged crimes in the form of 12 years for Todd and 7 years for Julie. Joe is all… you should have taken the plea guys. He said on Teresa’s Namaste B$tches podcast, ”You can’t go to trial against the feds. You can’t do it. You gonna lose.” Welp, he was right.

Joe added, “I mean, these people did the same, exact thing we did, that I did — not Teresa, me,” Ooooo, nice save Juicy. ”It was probably, I say, 90 percent of the world does, the U.S. does — did — during the times, but they targeted us, and now these people here did the same exact thing, same exact charges.” Yeah bud, they did the SAME EXACT THING – committing a crime. Allegedly.

I’m not sure Joe and Tre were “targeted”. Perhaps Teresa paying for furniture with $100k in cash during RHONJ Season 1 could have been a slight concern for the IRS. Allegedly Todd and Julie were reduced to copy and pasting documents to submit to financial institutions. If you are going full old school by using scissors and glue to fudge your papers, I’m not sure that could be considered “targeted” either.

Legal eagle Joe continued, “They would’ve probably got a slap on the wrist, they would’ve gone to prison, maybe the wife would’ve gone to prison same [amount of] time as Teresa, if that. And the guy would’ve probably got the same amount I got, which he would’ve been out in, you know, 17 months, ’cause he could’ve done the drug program and he’s a citizen and this and that, so he would’ve been out 16 months, 17 months,” he stated. “But being that he went to trial, OK? They crucified him, all right?” Joe also thinks the big difference in the sentence length of the two families is he and Tre took the deal.

“I’m assuming they probably gave him a plea deal for, like, 48 months, something like that. Something like I got, all right? So, you get 36 months out of that, on good time and all that, and then if you get the drug programs, alcohol programs, and all that, you get even less time,” Joe explained.

Todd and Julie have appealed their case and admit to no wrongdoing. At this time they are expected to report to jail in January 2023.

