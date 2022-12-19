Marysol Patton Says Filming Season 3 Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip With Alexia Echevarria Was “Not Easy”

Another season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is upon us and I couldn’t be happier. While Andy Cohen once said that assembling all-star casts would be the death of Real Housewives, fans beg to differ. Seasons 1 and 2 of the spin-off were a hit and I have no doubt Season 3 will be the same.

Filmed in Thailand, the cast is comprised of Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Leah McSweeney and Porsha Williams. Finally, Real Housewives of Miami costars and longtime besties Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria took part. And according to Marysol, it wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.

She recently told Page Six that filming RHUGT 3 put “pressure” on their relationship. “We were the only girls that shared a room. It’s not [easy].” Marysol added, “It’s a lot of luggage, it’s a lot of cameras, it’s a lot of people, a lot of stimuli, getting ready, s—t everywhere. We were the only ones that shared a room so that just adds to the pressure of the whole thing.”

The two are so close that Marysol touted their sibling-like connection. Said Marysol, “She’s like my sister and sisters bicker. We bicker off-camera, we bicker on-camera. But we love harder and laugh harder than anybody, so you know, we’re doing real life in front of the cameras, so you get to see a little real life of our everyday.”

Regardless of what happened during filming, Marysol maintained that the two are closer than ever. She shared, “We’re totally fine! We talk every day, like, 300 times a day. And we laugh and we have deep conversations and we giggle and we argue and we laugh and we hang up and [say], ‘I love you, girl.’ And that’s it. That’s us,” Marysol added.

The RHOM star clearly enjoyed her time with the rest of her RHUGT castmates. “I met some amazing women and I enjoyed all of them, independently. I really did. It was one of the best experiences I’ve had filming on television,” Marysol stated. “I learned so much from all the ladies. Everybody’s show is so different, the characters are so different,” she gushed.

As for who she felt the closest to once things wrapped, Marysol responded with Gizelle, Porsha and Heather. She added, “I really enjoyed the time I spent with Gizelle and Porsha. They’re very intelligent, very smart girls, a lot of fun.”

While filming has already ended, RHUGT 3 still doesn’t have a premiere date, which is killing me. But you can catch Marysol on season 5 of RHOM, which is streaming now on Peacock.

[Photo Credit: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo]