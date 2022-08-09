Leah McSweeney Denies Getting Fired From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Over Poop Incident

Throwing more than just ticki torches? It was recently alleged that Leah McSweeney was fired for throwing excrement at a cast mate while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The Real Housewives of New York alum denied the rumor, but let’s face it, Leah is so unpredictable that some fans believed this story to be true.

Leah starred on Seasons 12 and 13 of Real Housewives of New York, and was a truly polarizing character. Ramona Singer’s ticki torches took the brunt of one of Leah’s alcohol-induced frenzies. Then she got ravioli thrown at her. No one knew what to expect when Leah spiraled. It was reality TV magic for sure.

So it didn’t seem that far fetched a scenario when an Instagram fan page reposted a tweet saying that Leah had been “escorted forcible off set.” Page Six reported that the alleged incident occurred on the set of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3. Leah was supposedly “sent home early” from Thailand where RHUGT was filming.

The original tweet further implicated Leah by claiming she “threw elephant dung at a castmate” resulting in her being “banned from Thailand.”

Leah jumped into the comment section to deny the rumor and joke about “disappoint[ing]” fans. “I’m so sad it didn’t happen,” Leah quipped about the “iconic” yet fabricated move.

Many comments believed the rumor and called the incident “embarrassing.” “Honestly hope this was filmed,” one follower wrote. Another posted, “This was not my RHUGT3 bingo card.”

Despite the lack of projectile excrement, Leah will have surely brought her brand of quirky to RHUGT Season 3 alongside Porsha Williams, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Alexia Echevarria, and Marysol Patton. As for RHONY, Leah told Gibson Johns, host of We Should Talk podcast, that she does not expect to be “coming back” for the Bravo reboot.

“I would be, like, bummed, just because [my] second [season] was just not fun,” Leah explained.

Of course, Leah is referring to the woke hash that was served during Season 13. Viewership tanked, as well as the series.

“I mean, maybe the show’s not supposed to be fun, though I don’t know,” Leah continued. “I want to have fun on my last season. But yeah, I just think, ‘OK, I’m not going back.'”

In a prior interview with Page Six, the Married to the Mob founder admitted that her overall experience on the show was “positive” and therefore declined to “talk s–t” about Bravo’s likely decision to revamp the series.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]