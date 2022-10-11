Gizelle Bryant Reveals Which Housewives Fought With Who On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3

Here we go! Things are heating up between the co-stars of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3. The cast which featured Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Candiace-Dillard Bassett, Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Real Housewives of New York City’s Leah McSweeney, and Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams.

I’m ready to get into this because I just know these ladies will be giving us everything we want… and need.

According to Gizelle, who spoke with E! News said there were multiple pairs who went at it on the girls’ getaway trip. “We had Heather and Whitney, we had Porsha and Cadiace, we had Porsha and Leah (eat her up, Porshy!), we had Gizelle and Heather,” she said.

Oooh, this will be good. I’m gushing just picturing Gizelle reading Heather like a Bible and Porsha snapping back at Leah. Whew.

Not to say these ladies can’t hold their own, but I just feel like the Atlanta and Potomac ladies are no match for basically any other city. Sorry — I just don’t think can hang like that. Thankfully, Gizelle also shared that she and her bestie Porsha had a great time and “laughed for eight days straight” on the trip. I’m glad to hear this because I don’t think I could take a Porsha/Gizelle beef. She’s also revealing that it took her some time to warm up to the other ladies from the different cities.

“I didn’t really know the Miami girls that well or the Salt Lake City girls and I’m happy to say that I feel like we’re friends now,” she said. “There were some ups and downs and some rocky roads– especially with Salt Lake and with Miami. I mean it’s just the nature of the trips, you’re gonna have ups and downs. But when we all left I was actually sad to see us go. I think about them all the time, we text each other all the time, We really had a bonding experience.”

Hmmm, interesting to hear. Are you actually texting everyone, Gizzy? Or is anyone left off the group chat because we know things between you and Candiace don’t go so well this season of RHOP and she’s already said things get pretty bad between the two of you. I guess it can’t be that bad since Gizelle finished adding, “I cannot tell you how much fun it was. I was legitimately like, ‘Thailand? That’s all the way on the other side of the world, why do I have to fly all the way over there?’ That’s just doing too much.'”

TELL US – WHO ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE DURING RHUGT 3? AND WHOSE FIGHT DO YOU THINK WILL BE THE MOST INTENSE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]