Heather Gay Felt “Targeted” By Whitney Rose’s “Friendship Break”

They may be limited to domestic cast trips, but the fights are still far-reaching. In fact, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast seem to thrive on conflict. Even new additions Angie Katsanevas and Danna Bui-Negrete are not safe.

But most surprising this season is the breakdown in friendship between Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. These Mormon cousins were functioning on the same wavelength with their laid-back attitudes and enthusiasm for self-expression and actualization.

But as Whitney dealt with some tragic truths about her past, the journey to find her voice took a toll on her friendship with Heather. The conflict peaked at the cast Marilyn Monroe dinner when Jen Shah announced to Heather that Whitney declared a “friend break” with her.

The ensuing fight solved nothing, and Heather appeared on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show to share her reaction to the episode. Seated alongside co-star Meredith Marks for the dinner, Heather joked about Mormon commitment to relationships, and that a “friendship break” is not in her vocabulary.

“No, it’s not a Morman thing. Mormans are friends for life,” Heather stated. “Mormans are friends for eternity. We go to our own planet to be friends. We don’t break anything ever,” she added.

Whitney felt unheard by Heather, and confronted her multiple times on the lack of synchronicity in their communication. It’s quite telling that the cousins were so unaware of each other’s feelings. Something is off here.

“I felt betrayed. I felt betrayed. I felt a little bit gobsmacked,” Heather explained. “And I felt like, ‘You’ve had a thousand opportunities for us to talk about this. You’ve shown up at choir, you’ve been my friend. You know, we’ve talked and had disagreements. But we’ve moved passed it.’ But this felt targeted and bigger and outta left field,” she said.

Sharing her perspective, Whitney acknowledged that Jen’s involvement added unnecessary fuel to the fire. She opined, “The unfortunate thing was that Jen told Heather about the friendship break so it felt so it made it way more dramatic than it needed to be.”

But she’s not letting Heather off the hook. And Whitney certainly doesn’t think that it’s an honest mistake that Heather has not been there for her. Whitney explained, “But, like, she’s the one who said I lost her forever. I don’t understand why she’s….no I do understand why. That’s her out. That’s her way of making it my fault. Once again,” she added.

“She knows exactly what I’m saying, she just doesn’t want to be accountable to it, because that would go against her entire narrative of being a martyr and a good friend,” Whitney said.

Heather defended her behavior by pointing out that Whitney organized a hot-tub kiki and spoke behind her back about their issues. “I have not invited anyone over to speak ill of Whitney,” Heather said of the gathering.

In an argument for her authenticity, Heather concluded, “I have not spoken ill of Whitney. I said horrible things to her face when I was really upset, but we’ve worked through that you know? And so, it just feels like, ‘when did this happen?’ And when did Lisa [Barlow] start wanting to go over and hot-tub with you?” Heather commented.

[Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]