Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Back with another installment of what’s on my list to watch this week! I don’t know about you but I feel like the TV Gods have just been giving lately. What did we do to deserve this? Well, continuing to live through a seemingly never ending pandemic that has kept us invested in our shows, maybe? Or maybe the networks are just getting better at what they are doing. Anyway, here are the reality shows I’m excited to watch this week. Don’t be shy – let me know what you’re watching (and thinking) in the comments!

Sunday – Real Housewives of Potomac

If I’m being completely honest, I don’t think this is Real Housewives of Potomac’s best season. Or even close to its most mediocre season. Maybe it’s the curse of the seventh season. But I’m finding the fights a tad….produced. Mia Thornton and her cringe-worthy drink throwing in Miami was unwarranted. The other cast members’ attacks on Chris Basset, husband of the show’s (former?) villain Candiace Dillard-Bassett are a stretch. For her part, it’s nice to see that Candiace has handled the situation with epic reads instead of her previous outburst with butter knives. I’m not sure where this storyline is going, but Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are trying their hand at bringing something to the table by preparing to do a live show of their podcast. They are about 5 years late to the trend but whatevs. Not to be outdone, Karen Huger aims to take her show on the road. What show you ask? Exactly.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Welp, sorry to be such a negative nelly but Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is also far from wow-ing me. Now in their third overly dramatic season, I am more confused than ever. Every alliance has shifted. Heather Gay, who has been known as a fan favorite, has turned on her cousin/sister wife Whitney Rose. For some petty drama about Lisa Barlow gossip. Lisa has been inexplicably desperate to save her friendship with Jen Shah. Speaking of, why is anyone trying to even foster a relationship with Jen? Not only is her legal ship sinking, but she is up to her old tricks of unwarranted freak outs. Like pouring champagne on her supposed friend’s head for funsies. And throwing a perfectly good veggie platter into the ocean. Littering is not cool and the real victims are the turtles that are now forced to dodge expensive shoes and baby carrots in their habitat. Still on their girls trip to sunny San Diego, the last episode continued to tease Heather’s black eye. Can producers just tell us what happened already so we can move on to literally anything else the show might have to offer? If you can’t do it for the viewers, do it for those poor sea turtles.

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Thursday – Real Housewives Of Miami

Ok, if you think I was going too hard on the other franchises, you will be happy to know that I am living for this season of Real Housewives of Miami. Lisa Hochstein’s messy – no, downright filthy divorce is playing out on our screens. Say what you want about Lisa, but it’s hard not to feel bad for her knowing what we now know about Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s treatment of her. He can’t even hide his disdain ON camera, so it’s no wonder things quickly went south off camera once the season was over. Larsa Pippen is still bringing us obnoxious post-divorce and now embracing her freedom vibes. We get it Larsa, you are a business woman selling your feet to the masses, making your own money, with no man to help. Which I’m totally cool with – get the bag, sis! But putting down Lisa for having a mortgage (lol!) and relying on her husband’s money after Larsa did it for oh, 20 some years? Not cool. I would love to see Larsa empower Lisa to take Lenny to the cleaners. Isn’t that what fellow housewives are for?

Streaming now on Peacock with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Streaming – Harry & Meghan

I am ready for all the hate you guys are going to give me in the comments on this one. Because I KNOW you hate Meghan Markle, along with almost everyone else out there. But where some see Meghan as a fame-hungry prince chaser, I see her as a woman who was wholly unprepared for what her life would be like once married to said prince. I do not believe she had no idea who he was. But I also don’t think she was after Prince Harry in some kind of plot to become royalty. Who would want to join a stuffy institution where your every move is scrutinized right down to your nail polish color? Do we really think Meghan gave up her life as a single working actress, traveling the world and doing her own thing to get stuck wearing oversized beige hats? I don’t. And in fairness, their documentary, simply titled, Harry & Meghan, really isn’t commentary about the pitfalls of being a royal at all. It’s about the British press trying to destroy Meghan. Even if you hate her, you can’t deny the racism and vitriol she experienced just for existing. Behind all this is a really nice love story. Prince Harry is genuine with his love for his wife and family. And quite frankly, he deserves to be happy and living the life he chooses. Even if it’s with someone as disliked as Meghan.

All six episodes are streaming now on Netflix.

Too Hot To Handle

God I love this show. A bunch of sexy and horny singles take over an exotic villa where they are “tricked” into thinking they are going to be getting it on with other hot people. Now that Too Hot To Handle is in its fourth season, I don’t believe for a second the new cast didn’t realize they were coming on this show. Regardless, they are still pissed that all kissing, heavy petting and sex is off the table. If they break the rules, they lose money from their grand prize. To make matters even more spicy, once a few connections are established, producers bring in more hot people to try and get the new couples to stray. The show is certainly a exercise in restraint for young people. It just wouldn’t work for a bunch of 30 somethings trying to settle down (i.e. seemingly every other dating show out there). And that’s what makes it so fun. While I find the menfolk on the show kind of lacking in sex appeal, at least the ladies were giving us something to talk about. Long ago, I traded bodycon dresses for yoga pants thanks to school pick up lines, but knowing that Gen Z will never let a thong bikini go out of style gives me a strange sense of hope for the future. I’m not exactly rooting for these couples but I am enjoying watching them lose money from their prize pot simply because they can’t keep their hands to themselves.

All ten episodes are streaming now on Netflix.

[Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images]