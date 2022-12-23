Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says “Nope” To Holiday Season Texts From Exes

Tayshia Adams is encouraging her single friends to stay strong this holiday season by not repsponding to any texts from exes.

People reported that the former Bachelorette star joked about how to handle holiday texts from ex-boyfriends in a TikTok video. The video showed her lip syncing and dancing along to a song by rapper So Supa. The track has quickly become a TikTok staple, as it simply repeats the word “nope” alongside a beat.

Tayshia’s version of the song has the reality star shaking her head, snapping her fingers in time to the beat and donning a cool pair of shades. The words across the bottom of the screen read, “when they hit you with the Merry Christmas text.”

Tayshia captioned the cute video, “Ladies, stay safe this holiday season.” Her warning was emphasized by a “zany face” emoji.

Fans have followed Tayshia’s love life ever since she first appeared on our TV screens, competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on Season 23 of The Bachelor. She survived until the top two, when Colton decided to leave the show early to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph.

Following her appearance on The Bachelor, Tayshia was invited to travel to Sayulita, Mexico, to be a contestant on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. While on the beach, she started a relationship with fellow BIP contestant John Paul Jones, but it was over even before the show’s finale aired.

Then when Clare Crawley made an early exit from Season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020, Tayshia was brought in as her replacement.

After stepping into the role of The Bachelorette, Tayshia ended her season by getting engaged to addiction specialist Zac Clark. Sadly they ended their engagement in November 2021, after only a year together.

Tayshia also shared hosting duties on Seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe, following Chris Harrison’s termination controversy.

Tayshia has since expressed a desire to take a break from Bachelor Nation hosting duties, as well as stepping out of the Bachelor dating pool. “I have to say, at least that that time, for me really served me,” the reality star said. “So it’s taken up a lot of my time for the last four years. I’m ready to just, do the next thing.”

Though she’s not ruling out making the occasional Bachelor Nation appearance down the road. “It’s just a pause,” she said. Meanwhile, Tayshia‘s advising her followers to stay out of trouble by just saying “nope” to those texts from exes, holiday or not.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]