Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn Is Expecting First Baby With Husband Nick Burrello

Former Bachelor contestant Caila Quinn is thrilled to be trading in her rosé for baby bottles and diapers, as she and her husband Nick Burrello are expecting their first child.

The Ohio native is a little over three months pregnant and says it “feels too good to be true,” as reported by Page Six.

Caila gushed, “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and am relishing in the fact that this is actually happening.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum noted that despite suffering through morning sickness and nausea, she is getting “more and more excited” with each week of pregnancy that passes.

Caila and Nick, who began dating in late 2017 and got engaged in 2020, are “going back and forth” on whether to find out the sex of their baby.

At the time of their engagement in January 2020, Caila announced her new status on her Instagram account, “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend #MrsBtoBe.”

The couple were married in Florida in May 2021. Bachelor Nation alums including Sharleen Joynt and Olivia Caridi attended the ceremony.

“There are no words to describe how magical this day was,” the bride, who competed on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016, followed by Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise that summer, gushed at the time. “I am overwhelmed by all the love from our guests, hard work from our talented vendors, and special moments with my best friend.

“Thank you to everyone who made this day possible!” she continued. “We will cherish this day for the rest of our lives!!”

While celebrating their first anniversary earlier this year, Caila and Nick took family photos with their dog, who also assisted Caila in telling her husband about her pregnancy.

“I put a new camel sweater on our dog Ash and tucked the pregnancy test in it,” Caila explained. “When Nick called Ash to come sit with him on the couch, the pregnancy test fell out.”

Caila said the dad-to-be reacted with “pure shock — and joy, of course.”

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]