Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds

Well this is simply shahking news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future inmate Jen Shah has had a very bad, no good year. She started out strong but it looks like she’s going to possibly end in a tiny room with no view.

The Bravolebrity was detained in March 2021 on suspicion of defrauding hundreds of telemarketing victims, most of whom were elderly clients. Jenny from the Cell Block’s plea agreement asked for 11 to 14 years in prison and up to $9.5 million in reparations. She actually faces a max sentence of 30 years in behind bars and five years of supervised release. Jen will find out her fate after the holidays, as sentencing is in January 2023.

Obviously this is not great news, but it gets worse. When the Feds raided Jen’s rented home back in 2021, they didn’t just find desperation and false hopes. Wait for it – they found… FAKE BAGS AND FAKE JEWELRY. Oh the humanity!

According to court documents acquired by Page Six, Jen didn’t just lose her dignity and several computers. Authorities also took more than 50 false goods. Some of the fictitious transactions included knockoff handbags bearing the “Louis Vuitton,” “Chanel,” “Fendi,” and “Jimmy Choo” labels.

RELATED: Fans Roast Jen Shah For Getting Glam Prior To Arraignment; Shah Squad Says Jen’s “#Unarrested”

So Jen had some Coco SHAHnel and Frauda bags, huh? Honestly, this revelation might embarrass Jen more than conning people out of money and facing hard prison time. The only real label she probably owned was the tracksuit gifted by Brooks Marks. Allegedly, she also bought fake accessories from “Dior,” “Cartier,” “Chanel,” “Tiffany & Co.,” “Louis Vuitton,” “Hermés” and “Bulgari.”

The beleaguered Jen was ordered to surrender the list of products, which included some genuine designer goods, to get her to pay $6.5 million of the $9.5 million in restitution that she owes. Even Erika Jayne feels better about her life today. So for everyone who attempted to slander Jen for carrying what appeared to be an incredibly expensive Gucci bag to her court date in July 2022, you can let it go. Stay Gussi, Jen!

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED BY THIS NEWS? DO YOU THINK MANY REAL HOUSEWIVES HAVE FAKE DESIGNER BRANDS? DO YOU THINK JEN IS HUMILIATED BY THIS REVEAL?

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]