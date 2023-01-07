Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Abasolo Says “No, No, No!” To Her Sister Ever Being On The Show

Even though former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Abasolo met her now-husband on the show, when it comes to her younger sister Heather Camille Lindsay ever competing on The Bachelor, that’s a hard pass for big sis.

On January 3, 2023 Rachel shared a video of herself shielding her sister from the camera, as a track of someone singing the word “no” on repeat played in the background. The cute video was also captioned onscreen with, “When they ask you if your Lil sister is going to be on The Bachelor.”

Rachel captioned the post, “Nope Naw Nan No,” and added the hashtag, “#sorrynotsorry.” Heavy reported that Rachel’s husband Bryan Abasolo also got in on the fun at the end of the video, singing the word “no” in support of his wife.

While it wasn’t clear whether Rachel’s sister had been offered a spot on a future Bachelor season or if she had even tried out for the show, the Texas native made it crystal clear that she’s not okay with her young sis being any part of Bachelor Nation. And Rachel’s fans seemed to support her decision.

“I can’t stop laughing,” one fan commented. “Seriously, I don’t blame you. But you did end up with a terrific husband. Definitely not the norm!!”

“Just in case y’all didn’t know what a HARD NO looks like,” another commenter said. “Loved her. And totally agree – NO! She’s too good for the Bachelor,” another fan added.

“It speaks volumes that the Black leads of this franchise don’t want anything to do with [the] franchise now,” another follower weighed in. This poster was likely referring to the controversy that arose when former franchise host Chris Harrison defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirckconnell during Season 25 for photos that surfaced of her wearing an antebellum-style dress. She was attending a college party with an “Old South plantation” theme. Rachel was interviewing Chris at the time and didn’t appreciate being involved in the questionably racist rant that cost Chris his job.

During Rachel’s time on The Bachelor, younger sister Heather didn’t have much to say. But Rachel did receive guidance from her older sister Constance Lindsay in the finale of her season of The Bachelorette.

“She’s protective, she’s a tough critic and I knew that she would come in there guns a-blazing as she met each man,” Rachel said about Constance at the time. “I knew she was gonna have her questions and her concerns and she wasn’t going to let anything they did or said slide.”

As fans of the show know, Rachel chose Bryan on the show’s finale, and the pair got engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in Mexico in 2019.

[Photo Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SugarHouse Casino]