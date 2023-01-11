Bachelorette Michelle Young Opens Up About Lessons Learned in 2022

Former Bachelorette Michelle Young is talking about the lessons she learned and the challenges she faced in 2022, as she looks forward to a shiny New Year.

“2022 ended a lot different than I originally pictured, but it ended exactly as it was intended, and I couldn’t be more thankful for all that I learned,” the Bachelor alum captioned some Instagram photos from a trip to Mexico, per US Weekly.

The Minnesota native went on to share some “lessons I found in 2022 that I hold close to my heart.” Michelle wrote, “Learning how to give yourself closure instead of looking for it from others is one of the most powerful tools someone can possess. You take on the energy of those who you spend the most time with. Choose wisely. It’s okay to work hard and chase your dreams in silence. That being said, it’s also ok to show the world all sides of you,” she added.

“You are more than the labels the internet or others place on you. Incredibly thankful to walk into 2023 with a clear mind, and I appreciate all who have continued to support me,” Michelle said.

Included among the photos were some stunning shots of Michelle in a swimsuit, as well as a selfie with fellow Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, who wrote in the comments section, “Could not have gotten through this year without you.”

Many of those “lessons learned” likely came at the cost of her broken relationship with ex-fiancé Nayte Olukoya, who she met and got engaged to during her tenure as The Bachelorette. Their engagement aired on the Season 18 finale in December 2021, but their split followed only six months later amid allegations that Nayte was cheating.

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways, but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” the 5th grade teacher posted on her Instagram Story in June 2022. “To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed.”

In his own social media post at the time, Nayte explained, “Michelle and I are going to move forward separately. Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can. When we both started this journey, we were looking for our soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends.” He continued, “However, as we grow and learn, we also [realize] that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with.”

US Weekly reported that two months after the breakup, a fan proposed the theory that “Michelle is not Nayte’s type,” adding that “a lot of [Bachelor Nation] leads don’t go for the person that’s actually the best for them.” Michelle sarcastically responded in the comments section, “Sooo that was the issue.”

Before calling it quits, the couple struggled to make their long-distance romance work. Michelle remained in Minnesota, while Nayte lived in Texas. At the time he intended to relocate eventually, but the move never quite happened.

RELATED: Nayte Olukoya Explains Dumping Michelle Young On The Phone

Around this time Michelle announced that she would not be returning to her teaching job anytime soon. She just needed a little space and time to breathe. Between the Coronavirus pandemic and her experience of being the Bachelorette, Michelle felt like she’d been in “survival mode” for the previous two years.

Nayte claimed during an interview with Nick Viall on the “Viall Files” podcast in September 2022, that his former fiancée had been under “pressure to always be perfect” after the cameras stopped rolling. “Once we left that world, I kind of just wanted to be two normal people . . . I think that played a role in us not seeing eye to eye — we had conversations about the pressure,” he said. “I just wanted to be Nayte and Michelle.”

Around the same time, Michelle was trying to “block out all the noise” and focus on moving forward. “All I can do, truly, is [to remember that] I know how things went down,” she stated at the time. “I know the other person knows what went down, and I can stay true to myself and really that’s all that I can do.”

TELL US – WERE YOU SURPRISED WHEN NAYTE AND MICHELLE BROKE UP ONLY 6 MONTHS AFTER GETTING ENGAGED? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF MICHELLE’S ADVICE TO GIVE YOURSELF CLOSURE INSTEAD OF LOOKING FOR IT FROM OTHERS?

[Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin]