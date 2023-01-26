Meredith Marks Says That Lisa Barlow’s Hot-Mic Moment Isn’t The Real Reason Why They Still Have “Issues”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow’s friendship seemed impenetrable. Then one little hot-mic moment ruined it all. Lisa’s incredible rant is permanently burned into all of our minds at this point. It was a catalyst for the drama that unfolded in Season 3. However, in the first part of the Season 3 reunion, Meredith revealed that’s not the only reason she still has some lingering beef with her former bestie. Bravo’s The Daily Dish broke down the drama.

“My issues with Lisa today have nothing to do with her childish tantrum. After Arizona, we were in a neutral space,” Meredith said, referencing one of their cast trips. “Shortly thereafter, I come to find that Lisa had removed me as a follower on her Instagram and was hiding her Stories from me.”

Ouch. Removing someone from Instagram is an act of war in the world of the Housewives. We’ve seen it time and time again. So, between that heinous act and Lisa’s hot-mic rant, Lisa had two solid strikes against her. And according to Meredith, there was a third strike that sent her “over the edge.”

She continued, “[At the] reunion last year, I explained that I was very hurt by Lisa that I didn’t hear from her when my father passed away. And Lisa went to Twitter and posted a lot of text messages that actually occurred a month later to make it look like I was lying when I had already been traumatized enough about my father’s death, where she had already created confusion over dates,” Meredith added.

“That to me was just, like, ‘Really? We’re gonna go here again with something that was so raw and so painful to me?’ I couldn’t understand the rationale, and I thought, ‘This is not someone who wants to move forward with me in a positive direction,'” Meredith said.

In the other corner, Lisa similarly felt that Meredith wasn’t being serious about wanting to fix their relationship after the Season 2 reunion. Season 3 kicked off with rumors flying in all directions about Lisa. It didn’t set a strong foundation for them to get back on good terms. Now that it’s all out on the table, maybe there’s hope for these two friends in RHOSLC Season 4. For the sake of the show, it’s time they bury the hatchet.

[Photo Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo]