Bachelorette Alum Hannah Brown Is “Not In Rush” To Get Engaged To Boyfriend Adam Woolard

Has it really been over three years since Hannah Brown was the Season 23 Bachelorette? Having had enough disappointment with the Bachelor dating pool, she’s been dating “civilian” Adam Woolard since going public with their relationship in February 2021. But she’s in no hurry for him to put a ring on it.

“Of course we’ve talked about it, but I am so great where we’re at,” the 2018 Miss Alabama USA told Us Weekly. “I do think it could be a possibility at some point. But not something that I’m rushing. I’m really happy with where I am at.”

Bachelor Nation first met Hannah when she competed for Colton Underwood’s affections on Season 23 of The Bachelor. Sadly, the former NFL player gave her the boot on the same night he introduced her to his family in Denver, Colorado. Initially heartbroken, the Tuscaloosa native returned for another try at finding her person on Season 15 of The Bachelorette.

The interior designer finished the season engaged to Jed Wyatt, but the couple separated while the show was still airing. It came out that the singer/songwriter already had a girlfriend back home. Ironically, Jed’s former flame Haley Stevens ended up marrying Hannah’s brother Patrick.

For his part, Nashville native Jed has been in a relationship with Ellen Decker since November 2019. They announced their engagement on July 15, 2022.

Hannah and Adam were first linked in January 2021, before officially announcing that they were dating a month later. “We’ve been together over two years now. He’s the best. He’s just the most encouraging, optimistic person. He is just so great at encouraging me and just celebrating the life that we have together,” the reality star remarked, adding that the model is also the “best dog dad” to their pup Wally. “We’re doing great. He just continues to make me feel just so comfortable in who I am and who we are.”

Last year the couple moved in together. “We live together great. If I cook, he’ll clean,” she shared. “But I have to get onto him [for outside chores]. I’m like, ‘The outside stuff is your stuff. I probably clean up more, but you’re in charge of the outside stuff and picking up Wally’s [the dog’s] poop.’”

The University of Alabama graduate had Adam’s support when she was asked to join the FOX competition series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test , which I’d imagine is a bit tougher than Dancing with the Stars, which she won in 2019.

“I wanna see how far I can push myself and what I can overcome,” she admitted regarding being one of 16 reality stars training with a Special Forces team in the Jordanian desert.

“It’s a show that really pushes you,” the former beauty queen shared. “I haven’t been on reality TV in a while. And so for this show, I really wanted to put all that to the test.”

Meanwhile, she’ll have “encouraging, optimistic” Adam cheering her on.

[Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]