Real Housewives Of Dubai’s Caroline Stanbury Shows Support For Larsa Pippen’s New Relationship With Marcus Jordan

Now that Bravo fans finally have the Real Housewives of Miami back in our mix following an eight-year drought, we can breathe again. They bring so much fresh energy, fun shade, and of course, heated drama to the Real Housewives franchise.

When the cast was announced, and viewers saw OG Larsa Pippen’s name listed, we collectively lost our minds.

Larsa only appeared on RHOM for its first season before departing the show. At the time, she was married to NBA superstar Scottie Pippen. In the following years, the pair would eventually announce their separation in 2016 after almost 20 years of marriage. In 2021, their divorce was finalized. Larsa was officially a free woman.

Since Larsa snatched her mojito back, we’ve seen a little bit of mingling between her and some potential suiters on the show. However, none were impressive enough to win the Queen’s heart.

After filming for the series wrapped, reports started to swirl about Larsa’s potential relationship with Marcus Jordan. For months, the reality star refused to “label” her relationship with him. Larsa said, “You have to spend time with someone, get to know them.”

RELATED: Larsa Pippen Says She’s Holding “Everyone Accountable” On Season 5 Of The Real Housewives Of Miami

“We’re friends, I’m dating,” she said. “I’m at a place right now in my life where I want to spend time with someone, and I spend time with them sometimes,” she added.

Lame excuse. A little over a month later, Larsa made her relationship with Marcus, who is also Michael Jordan’s and Scottie’s BFF’s son, official.

“Checks over stripes @trophyroomstore,” Larsa wrote on Instagram. She added a photo of her and her “new” boo.

The Bravoverse exploded into flames at this news. The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury, who is married to a younger man, gave the couple a shout out in her own Instagram Story, per People.

As one fan reshared the photo with the caption, “As our queen @carolinestanbury would say, normalize women dating younger men.” Caroline added her own comment, “I am all about it @larspippen love you! And @heirmj523.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT LARSA AND MARCUS’ RELATIONSHIP? ARE YOU HAPPY THEY ARE “OFFICIAL” NOW?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]