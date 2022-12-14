Larsa Pippen Is Refusing To Label Her Love Life Amid Rumors She’s Dating Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen, known primarily for her time on the Real Housewives of Miami and being kicked out of The Kardashians‘ inner circle, is once again addressing the rumors that she and Marcus Jordan are dating.

Yes–Marcus is the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. And Michael is Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen’s former teammate, and right-hand man. I mean, we’re talking about Scottie and Michael here. They’re iconic together. And for Larsa to be allegedly dating her ex’s best friend’s son has caused nothing but drama.

Larsa insists that the pair are just friends but is finally giving a little more background info regarding their close “friendship.”

“You have to spend time with someone, get to know them,” Larsa said to Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like the first month, you’re just getting to know each other. The second month, it’s a little more intimate. The third month, I feel like timing– just spending time with someone,” she added.

“We’re friends, I’m dating,” she continued. “I’m at a place right now in my life where I want to spend time with someone, and I spend time with them sometimes.”

Oof. Okay, Larsa. I guess I’ll take that from you. However, Marcus was definitely in the audience of your Watch What Happens Live appearance the other day. And yes–it was a little awkward. Mainly because Andy Cohen, of course, put Larsa on the spot, and she, once again, stuck to the script. They’re just friends, folks! So she says.

Larsa continued, saying she wouldn’t stop calling a guy her “friend” unless they were “exclusive” and living together publicly. Even then, she said, “That part’s stressful, ’cause I feel like people want to know what’s going on and you don’t even know what’s going on.”

“So it’s kind of like, I wish I could take a beat and introduce the person when I’m ready, not necessarily have someone introduce the person and then like all of a sudden, it’s awkward, you know?” Larsa explained.

Being on one of the biggest reality shows, if not the biggest, in the world can definitely put you in the public eye. Larsa shared with Entertainment Tonight that constantly being noticed complicates things, especially her relationships.

“It’s hard, because sometimes stories are made up that are not even real,” she said. “You’re put in a situation where you’re like, do I even answer this? Or is it not worth me saying something? Sometimes it’s not even what people assume it is. Hey, we’re friends, we’re hanging out. We’re trying to figure things out. I don’t want to put pressure on the guy. I don’t want to have pressure put on me.”

Welp, Larsa… I hate to break it to ya — but there will always be pressure. Not only are you a Real Housewife of Miami, but you’re Larsa effing Pippen. You used to roll with Kim Kardashian, not some scrubs. Paparazzi is definitely looking for you, and so are the fans. But even with that, Larsa still tries to keep a low profile.

“Every time I’ve been caught with someone, it’s been the most random restaurants, it’s been the most random places,” Larsa stated. ” I literally have been trying to dodge bullets for the last few months it’s really hard, it’s really challenging.”

Listen Larsa, whatever you want to show and share with the world, I’m here for. If you and Marcus are just besties chopping it up, then so be it. I’ll take your word for it sis, but just know, the fans are going to mention it all. What else do we have going on besides stanning you in the newest season of RHOM? I’ll be tuned in every week. And who knows, maybe we’ll get a glimpse of your love life this year. I’ll be watching closely.

[Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Peacock]